USC is coming off one of the worst rushing seasons in its storied history. The 2018 squad failed to amass 100 yards five times and averaged less than four yards on seven occasions. Then there was the Texas game, which saw the Trojans finish with minus-5 yards on 16 attempts. All that didn’t fall on the actual backs, but there was blood on everyone’s hands nonetheless. Vavae Malepeai experienced a mini breakout, leading the team in scoring and topping 75 yards in three games. Stephen Carr was hampered by injuries for the second consecutive year and was inconsistent when available. Markese Stepp saw limited action as a redshirt but his promising spring suggests he'll be a factor in 2019.

Gone are OC Tee Martin and unheralded senior Aca’Cedric Ware, who’s 6.6 YPC was the highest figure for a USC leading rusher in seven years. Tim Drevno is now the OL coach, making Mike Jinks the Trojans’ fifth different RBs coach in five seasons. Jinks, though, is a veteran of the Air Raid, and Graham Harrell’s most recent offenses have been productive if not spectacular on the ground. He’s also shown a commitment to running the ball. Clay Helton revealed in spring the plan is to run the ball about 40 percent of the time, which would be the lowest mark in school history. Given USC’s firepower in the passing game, that could prove to be a conservative estimation.