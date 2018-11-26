TrojanSports.com is running a huge Cyber Monday special for any new subscriptions.

Sign up for an annual subscription and get a $99 gift code to the Rivals Fan Shop to load up on USC gear.

Follow this link -- http://usc.rivals.com/99Cyber -- and use promo code "99Cyber" to activate the offer while supplies last!

For existing subscribers, upgrade from a monthly to annual subscription and receive the $99 gift code by following this link, clicking upgrade, entering in the promo code 99Cyber and clicking upgrade to annual.

https://usc.rivals.com/subscriptions/new?promo_code=99Cyber

Allow up to four days for delivery of your promo code, which you can then use to shop for team merchandise at the expansive Rivals Fan Shop.