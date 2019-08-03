The USC wide receivers have been taking their turns making plays through the first two days of training camp. Perhaps even more encouraging is that it hasn't just been the veterans.

Freshmen Munir McClain and Drake London and sophomore Devon Williams have all gotten off to a fast start and making their presence felt.

While we know Michael Pittman, Tyler Vaughns and Amon-Ra St. Brown are going to get their fair share of targets, this offense is designed to cycle deeper into the receiving corps than USC's former one. Coach Clay Helton said USC could find itself running between 80-100 plays in games. He also noted the Trojans will at times feature four wide receivers simultaneously, something we didn't see in spring but has surfaced a bit in camp.

"If you're in 10 personnel (one running back, no tight end), you have to have eight guys ready," Helton said. "We have to have eight functional guys at all time."

