Day 7 Footnotes: Standouts and highlights from USC's first scrimmage
USC's first scrimmage of fall camp stretched 20 series Saturday as the Trojans showcased the pace at which this new offense is expected to operate.
There were big plays and bad turnovers alike. Velus Jones, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Markese Stepp created the most highlights among the playmakers. The run game in general was uninspiring, even though coach Clay Helton felt differently afterward. And the young cornerbacks often looked overmatched.
"Today was good work. We got a lot of it -- we got a lot of plays, almost 100 plays today that we're going to be able to grade tape off of," Helton said. "We put them in some live scrimmage atmosphere, in some tackling situations and for the most part I thought the older guys played mature, I thought some young guys made some young guy mistakes. I thought defensively we did a nice job of creating turnovers."
Here were Helton's full comments as well as all the highlights from each series:
WANT TO READ MORE? TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR SPECIAL PRESEASON DEAL TO UNLOCK PREMIUM ACCESS:
Get 25 percent off the first year of a new annual subscription PLUS a $75 eCard to spend at the Adidas store. Stock up on gear for the fall and unlock premium access to the most in-depth coverage of USC football anywhere -- including unmatched analysis, exclusive feature stories and podcasts, thorough Trojans recruiting coverage and our engaging message board. ALL FOR ONE LOW PRICE!
New users start here (use promo code Adidas):
https://usc.rivals.com/sign_up?promo_code=adidas
Registered accounts sign in and start here:
https://usc.rivals.com/subscriptions/new?promo_code=adidas
Following successful payment, users will receive a $75 eCard to the Adidas store. Check it out here. Please allow up to 10 business days for the delivery of the eCard, which does not expire.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news