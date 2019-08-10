USC's first scrimmage of fall camp stretched 20 series Saturday as the Trojans showcased the pace at which this new offense is expected to operate.

There were big plays and bad turnovers alike. Velus Jones, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Markese Stepp created the most highlights among the playmakers. The run game in general was uninspiring, even though coach Clay Helton felt differently afterward. And the young cornerbacks often looked overmatched.

"Today was good work. We got a lot of it -- we got a lot of plays, almost 100 plays today that we're going to be able to grade tape off of," Helton said. "We put them in some live scrimmage atmosphere, in some tackling situations and for the most part I thought the older guys played mature, I thought some young guys made some young guy mistakes. I thought defensively we did a nice job of creating turnovers."

Here were Helton's full comments as well as all the highlights from each series:

