Four-star 2023 cornerback Daylen Austin was at USC again over the weekend and watched another one of his teammates commit to the Trojans. Long Beach Poly High School has had a longtime connection with the college up the road, and the Poly-USC pipeline is starting to open up once again.

The Trojans currently hold commitments from 2024 Poly players Dylan Williams and Jason Robison with Williams making his pledge to the team official on Monday after informing the coaches of his decision last Saturday.

The newest USC commit looks up to Austin and is now going to push the junior cornerback to join him on the Trojans’ commitment list. Austin has no shortage of options, however, and he has used the spring as a time to learn which schools he will ultimately prioritize most.

Austin’s plan is to announce a top 10 some time this month, but getting out to USC once again certainly continues to help him build strong connections with Lincoln Riley and the other coaches.

“Just to see how they’re turning things around,” he said about what pushed him to make another visit to USC. “I’ve seen the old USC and how Lincoln Riley came in and turned everything around. It’s a big turnaround. It’s a whole 180.”

Long Beach Poly was an early stop for Riley when he officially took over USC’s program. That has held a a lot of significance for the coaches and players at the Southern California high school.