DB Steve Miller flips to USC from Mississippi State following visit

The 6-foot-2 prospect from Greene County High School in Greensboro, Georgia had been committed to the Bulldogs since mid-June but has seen plenty of new interest come his way during his senior season.

USC hosted its most high-profile visitor groups of the season over the weekend, and the Trojans have already started to see the rewards from it. Monday afternoon, three-star athlete Steve Miller became the latest member of USC's 2025 recruiting class by announcing his flip to the Trojans from Mississippi State.

USC offered Miller, who will play in the secondary for the Trojans, almost exactly a month ago and had been pushing to get him on a trip out to Los Angeles in that time. UCF offered him early this month as his stock has continued to rise this fall.

Georgia had also expressed plenty of interest in Miller throughout the process.

Instead, he will make the move across the country as the latest Georgia-based prospect to join the Trojans. Miller is now the 22nd commitment overall for USC in the 2025 class, and he is the sixth recruit from Georgia among that group.

Though he is capable of playing on either side of the ball, Doug Belk will bring Miller to Los Angeles as a member of his secondary group where the big defensive back has the ability to play a variety of positions in the back end of D'Anton Lynn's scheme.

Miller is the second recruit to commit to USC following a visit to watch the Trojans square off against Penn State on Saturday. Rivals100 edge rusher Braeden Jones became the latest member of USC's 2026 recruiting class after announcing his pledge to the program on Sunday.

The newest USC commit has been credited with 14 tackles (11 solo) and two interceptions this season according to MaxPreps.

Miller is teammates with a high-profile prospect many programs, including USC, continue to pursue despite his commitment to Florida State. Four-star defensive tackle Kevin Wynn remains a priority for the Trojans and has made many visits to schools alongside Miller throughout the process.