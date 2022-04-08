Decision day comes for five-star USC OT target Josh Conerly

Will it be USC? Oregon? A surprise decision to stay home at Washington?

Five-star offensive tackle Josh Conerly (Rainier Beach HS/Seattle, Wash.), the last top prospect from the 2022 recruiting class yet to announce a college decision, will do so Friday night at 6 p.m. PT at his school.

Officially, his finalists are USC, Oregon, Washington, Miami, Michigan and Oklahoma, but most believe it to be down to the Trojans and Ducks with the hometown Huskies at least still on the radar these last few weeks.

Conerly took the last of his official visits to USC two weekends ago, and by all accounts it went as well as could be hoped. Afterward he called the Trojans the "best balance of ball and school."

But there is true suspense entering his much-anticipated decision tonight.

The No. 3-ranked OT and No. 31 overall prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, Conerly is the first major recruiting battle for new Trojans offensive line coach Josh Henson, who was highly successful landing top OL prospects at Texas A&M. The Trojans didn't sign an offensive linemen in their small 2022 signing class (yet) and the position remains a pressing need that could be further addressed through the transfer portal as well.

But Conerly would be a foundational piece for the unit and for coach Lincoln Riley's USC rebuild.

Conerly's decision will be aired live on CBSSportsHQ.com.