TrojanSports - Defensive lineman Jacob Lichtenstein opts back into USC's football season

Redshirt junior defensive lineman Jacob Lichtenstein decided he'd had enough of watching his USC teammates play on TV, so he reached out to coach Clay Helton about reversing his decision to opt-out of the season.

Lichtenstein won't be available this weekend for the Trojans as he reacclimates back into the program and passes all the required health and safety protocols, he will boost the defensive line depth down the stretch.

"He will go through health and safety protocols and medical inspection before starting him back, but he is going to be back with us for the remainder of the season and we'll see where he's at next week," Helton said Thursday. "It'll be a good added body and somebody that can help us."

Lichtenstein has been beset by injuries the last year and a half, starting with knee surgery after the 2018 season that would ultimately keep him out all last fall, and then he had sports hernia surgery. But he played in 11 games in that 2018 season, starting twice while totaling 15 tackles and 2 tackles for loss.

"He actually reached out this week. I think him and [defensive line coach] Vic [So'oto] had some conversations this week about his want to try this out and come back. I think it's on his heart," Helton said. "Obviously kids talk and our kids are having a lot of fun right now and enjoyed playing the game and it's been a good experience for our team and he wants to be a part of that and he wants to help his brothers and I salute him and honor him.

"He's obviously a great player that has been waiting his time, whether it was health reasons or in a backup role, to come contribute and in this situation we're in, with a little bit of down bodies on that defensive front, he could be somebody that could help us. So I think him and Vic have had good conversations. And I talked to him two days ago and he's like, 'Coach, I'm dying to play, I want to come back and I want to help this football team.' And I said I'm all for it. So he actually will be in town this week and go through all the health and safety protocols that you have to do and then when he's available, he's available."