Desman Stephens backed off his pledge to Boston College at the beginning of October and has quietly grown to be one of the most coveted uncommitted recruits from the Midwest since. The Clarkston (Mich.) standout quickly became a priority target for Purdue and added additional offers from Vanderbilt, Michigan State, Rutgers and USC in recent weeks.

Following Tuesday's offer from the USC, Stephens caught up with Rivals to discuss his latest offer and what to expect from his recruitment moving forward.