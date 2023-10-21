(Note, PFF grades on a scale of 0-100 with the mid-70s reflecting above average performance, the 80s very good performance and grades in the 90s are rare and elite.)

LT Jonah Monheim (80 snaps): While the entire offensive line had a tough week at Notre Dame, Monheim had one of his better performances. He had his share of getting pushed back or letting his defenders get loose, but as long as that doesn’t happen a ton, it’s something the team can live with. He is clearly the best lineman on this team and USC will need him to keep playing well -- if he starts going down, this team is in for more trouble than it has already seen.

PFF grade at Notre Dame: 69.4 overall, 72.5 run blocking / 68.6 pass blocking

Stats: 2 pressures and 1 penalty

LG Emmanuel Pregnon (80 snaps): After watching film, there were far more good plays by Pregnon then bad plays. The problem is that his bad plays were pretty bad. The holding call against him that wiped away Caleb Williams' long run into the end zone was not only the right call by the referee, but it was also probably a good idea by Pregnon as Williams would have been blindsided by the hit. The sack he gave up was at a crucial time that gave Notre Dame all of the momentum. He needs to limit his bad plays and continue to improve game by game. Hopefully getting punched in the mouth and embarrassed at Notre Dame brings out a better group, starting with Pregnon.

PFF grade at Notre Dame: 58.3 overall, 53.5 run blocking / 70.0 pass blocking

Stats: 2 pressures and 2 penalties

C Justin Dedich (78 snaps): Dedich continues to get pushed back consistently. This is something USC is unfortunately going to have to deal with if they want Dedich in at center. He had another penalty in another loud road stadium. This is something he needs to clean up and needs to do that now.

PFF grade at Notre Dame: 65.5 overall, 68.9 run blocking / 60.2 pass blocking

Stats: 3 pressures (including 1 sack) and 1 penalty

RG Jarrett Kingston (76 snaps): Kingston, Kingston, Kingston ... I don’t know what USC is going to do with the veteran. At this point in the season, some shuffling needs to be done. He hasn’t improved at the position. It is a major surprise how much he has struggled after receiving elite PFF grades while at Washington State. Kingston gets driven back consistently, he misses blocks consistently, he is off-balance consistently. Henson has preached consistency all year, but he has been consistently off. I don’t know if shuffling him over to a tackle position -- he played left tackle last year for the Cougars -- and trying him back over there and moving Monheim inside would make a difference. It's a lot to make that move this deep in the season so I don’t know if that’s going to be in the cards. The more likely move is potentially playing Alani Noa more this season at Kingston's expense.

PFF grade at Notre Dame: 63.5 overall, 61.1 run blocking / 69.8 pass blocking

Stats: 2 pressures (including 1 sack)

RT Michael Tarquin (17 snaps): Tarquin got driven back a couple times this game, but the real problem has been the speed rush for him recently. He has had a hard time keeping defenders on the edge and keeping the pocket intact. He was pulled very quickly, like last week, because of his consistent poor play. He was so consistent in the beginning of the year, I'm not sure what has changed. Maybe moving him to the inside might be in the cards but that’s another big change in-season that comes with no guarantees.

PFF grade at Notre Dame: 39.1 overall, 52.2 run blocking / 0.0 pass blocking

Stats: 2 pressures on just 6 pass-blocking snaps

RT Mason Murphy (67 snaps): Murphy, who certainly had his share of bad plays this week, was still one of the better linemen against Notre Dame. He was driven back multiple times, but he was, most of the time, able to anchor himself down before it ended up affecting the play. It seems like Murphy has finally won the job as the starter, so it will be interesting to see how that affects him.

PFF grade at Notre Dame: 66.2 overall, 61.7 run blocking / 70.8 pass blocking

Stats: 1 pressure