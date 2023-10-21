Detailed film review of what went so wrong for USC's OL at Notre Dame
Lincoln Riley hasn't lost faith or optimism in USC's offensive line, which was struggling even before its total collapse last Saturday in the Trojans' 48-20 loss at Notre Dame.
USC gave up 6 sacks and, per PFF, pressures on 20 of quarterback Caleb Williams' 45 drop-backs.
Riley acknowledged changes could be on the way personnel-wise, if needed, but he still believes in the potential of the unit.
"Can we get better and play better? Of course, we can. We’ve had some stretches this year on the offensive line where we’ve played better than we did at any point last year," Riley said. "We’ve kind of been, kind of like the rest of the offense, we’ve been really close to playing really good. There’s a lot of good, you just don't see it yet because we haven’t put it together all 11 and that’s obviously our challenge and what we gotta do a lot better job of. And we did it pretty well early in the year and played really well in some of those games, played really well in Stanford, played really well against Arizona State, played really well the first half, kind of the first three quarters of Colorado, so we’ve done it, but we gotta go do it, do go it against a good group here this week.
"And we do feel like we’ve got some options in terms of lineup and we’ll make a decision going into the game. And if it’s going good, then we’ll stick with it -- if not, we feel like we have some different combinations that we feel like we can go to."
Here's our weekly deep dive into what the film revealed about USC's offensive line performance and our suggestion for how the Trojans might shake things up ...
RELATED: How does USC fix its offensive line issues this deep into the season?
(Note, PFF grades on a scale of 0-100 with the mid-70s reflecting above average performance, the 80s very good performance and grades in the 90s are rare and elite.)
LT Jonah Monheim (80 snaps): While the entire offensive line had a tough week at Notre Dame, Monheim had one of his better performances. He had his share of getting pushed back or letting his defenders get loose, but as long as that doesn’t happen a ton, it’s something the team can live with. He is clearly the best lineman on this team and USC will need him to keep playing well -- if he starts going down, this team is in for more trouble than it has already seen.
PFF grade at Notre Dame: 69.4 overall, 72.5 run blocking / 68.6 pass blocking
Stats: 2 pressures and 1 penalty
LG Emmanuel Pregnon (80 snaps): After watching film, there were far more good plays by Pregnon then bad plays. The problem is that his bad plays were pretty bad. The holding call against him that wiped away Caleb Williams' long run into the end zone was not only the right call by the referee, but it was also probably a good idea by Pregnon as Williams would have been blindsided by the hit. The sack he gave up was at a crucial time that gave Notre Dame all of the momentum. He needs to limit his bad plays and continue to improve game by game. Hopefully getting punched in the mouth and embarrassed at Notre Dame brings out a better group, starting with Pregnon.
PFF grade at Notre Dame: 58.3 overall, 53.5 run blocking / 70.0 pass blocking
Stats: 2 pressures and 2 penalties
C Justin Dedich (78 snaps): Dedich continues to get pushed back consistently. This is something USC is unfortunately going to have to deal with if they want Dedich in at center. He had another penalty in another loud road stadium. This is something he needs to clean up and needs to do that now.
PFF grade at Notre Dame: 65.5 overall, 68.9 run blocking / 60.2 pass blocking
Stats: 3 pressures (including 1 sack) and 1 penalty
RG Jarrett Kingston (76 snaps): Kingston, Kingston, Kingston ... I don’t know what USC is going to do with the veteran. At this point in the season, some shuffling needs to be done. He hasn’t improved at the position. It is a major surprise how much he has struggled after receiving elite PFF grades while at Washington State. Kingston gets driven back consistently, he misses blocks consistently, he is off-balance consistently. Henson has preached consistency all year, but he has been consistently off. I don’t know if shuffling him over to a tackle position -- he played left tackle last year for the Cougars -- and trying him back over there and moving Monheim inside would make a difference. It's a lot to make that move this deep in the season so I don’t know if that’s going to be in the cards. The more likely move is potentially playing Alani Noa more this season at Kingston's expense.
PFF grade at Notre Dame: 63.5 overall, 61.1 run blocking / 69.8 pass blocking
Stats: 2 pressures (including 1 sack)
RT Michael Tarquin (17 snaps): Tarquin got driven back a couple times this game, but the real problem has been the speed rush for him recently. He has had a hard time keeping defenders on the edge and keeping the pocket intact. He was pulled very quickly, like last week, because of his consistent poor play. He was so consistent in the beginning of the year, I'm not sure what has changed. Maybe moving him to the inside might be in the cards but that’s another big change in-season that comes with no guarantees.
PFF grade at Notre Dame: 39.1 overall, 52.2 run blocking / 0.0 pass blocking
Stats: 2 pressures on just 6 pass-blocking snaps
RT Mason Murphy (67 snaps): Murphy, who certainly had his share of bad plays this week, was still one of the better linemen against Notre Dame. He was driven back multiple times, but he was, most of the time, able to anchor himself down before it ended up affecting the play. It seems like Murphy has finally won the job as the starter, so it will be interesting to see how that affects him.
PFF grade at Notre Dame: 66.2 overall, 61.7 run blocking / 70.8 pass blocking
Stats: 1 pressure
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news