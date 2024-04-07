Matt began his career at Rivals in 2011 as recruiting editor and then publisher for Arizona affiliate, GOAZCATS.com. In 2022, he moved into an expanded role covering Pac-12 recruiting for Rivals.
Trajen Odom is thousands of miles away from home, but his mind is never from from Los Angeles. The Inglewood native is now clear across the country in the Charlotte suburb of Matthews, North Carolina, but his roots take him back to California.
The high three-star defensive lineman was able to make a return trip home this weekend allowing him stop by USC while in town. The 6-foot-5 rising senior feels plenty of connection to the school and area, so he felt comfortable throughout the weekend.
"Just being back home to the West was great," he said. "Being able to see family and also having the chance to do different things back in the city was great."
Odom, who also visited UCLA while in town, was happy to be able to see some familiar sites during his visit with the Trojans. He was also able to reconnect with the coaching staff, in particular defensive line coach Eric Henderson who visited Odom in North Carolina earlier in the year.
"USC was great too," he said. "Being able to see campus again after a while was nice, and everything was as good as I expected. Watching Coach Henny (Henderson) teach and coach up his kids was something I really liked, and then seeing them translate what they learned to practice was nice. The energy and tempo of practice was something that stood out, and the competition throughout everyone was good.
