Trajen Odom is thousands of miles away from home, but his mind is never from from Los Angeles. The Inglewood native is now clear across the country in the Charlotte suburb of Matthews, North Carolina, but his roots take him back to California.

The high three-star defensive lineman was able to make a return trip home this weekend allowing him stop by USC while in town. The 6-foot-5 rising senior feels plenty of connection to the school and area, so he felt comfortable throughout the weekend.

"Just being back home to the West was great," he said. "Being able to see family and also having the chance to do different things back in the city was great."