DT Cameron Brandt says USC is in his top 3, expected to visit again Tuesday
Three-star defensive tackle Cameron Brandt, one of the Trojans' top targets along the defensive line in this 2023 recruiting class, tells TrojanSports.com that he is planning to attend USC's spring...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news