For most of the summer and fall, 3-star dual-threat quarterback Dillon Gabriel seemed like he had his future plans set with his standing commitment to Army.

That's changed in a big way over the last month, though. Since Gabriel de-committed on Nov. 11, he's faced a new wave of interest and narrowed down a final three of USC, Georgia and UCF.

Gabriel, from Mililani, Hawaii, took his official visit to USC this weekend and will make a final decision in the coming days, as he plans to utilize the start of the NCAA's early signing period on Wednesday.

Gabriel spoke to TrojanSports.com Sunday about his visit and his mindset as he nears his decision.