The NCAA's early signing period starts Wednesday, and what has been a relatively quiet recruiting cycle for USC has been given a jolt of anticipation following 5-star linebacker Justin Flowe's official visit over the weekend. The Trojans felt very good about the presentation they made to the local standout from Upland High School, and Flowe extended his visit until late in the evening Sunday, long after all other official visitors had left. But was it enough? We break down Flowe's situation and everything else you need to know to get ready for the early signing period:

**Not subscribed? We have a new promo for the holiday season! New annual subscribers get 25% off their first year, plus a $75.00 digital gift code to use at NIKE.com (or Converse.com) and any retail store locations in the United States and Puerto Rico. Must use promo code NIKE at sign-up. Details and sign-up links here.**



Setting the stage ...

USC enters the week with 10 commitments, including only one 4-star prospect (Moorpark HS OL Jonah Monheim). The Trojans are tied for 74th in the Rivals recruiting rankings with Memphis and Utah, last among Pac-12 teams along with the Utes. But it's not over yet. This will be a small class for USC based on available scholarships. We've heard the Trojans are expecting to end up with room for 16-19 signees in the end, but that won't be settled until National Signing Day in February. While this class won't grow substantially in numbers, USC can still move up the recruitiung rankings quite a bit as it remains in play for a handful of 4-star prospects and Flowe, who would certainly change the complexion of this class single-handedly if he chose the Trojans. USC has signed a 5-star prospect every year of the Rivals rankings (which date to 2002) except 2002 and 2017. But beyond Flowe, there may not be much drama or surprise on Wednesday, as USC's other 4-star leads are either announcing live during the All-American Bowl on Jan. 4 in San Antonio, Texas, (while likely signing quietly this week) or waiting until February to sign.

Potential impact additions