Early Signing Period: Pac-12 Report Card

ARIZONA

After a 1-11 season, recruiting could have struggled mightily but the opposite happened - and a coaching change right around signing day allowed Arizona the opportunity to land a five-star prospect. The nation’s No. 2 receiver, Anaheim (Calif.) Servite’s Tetairoa McMillan, flipped from Oregon to the Wildcats and he could be an immediate star. Arizona is now only one of two Pac-12 programs along with USC to have a five-star signee right now. With three four-stars in Ephesians Prysock, Keyan Burnett and Sterling Lane, the Wildcats have more four-stars than eight other conference programs. Grade: A

*****

ARIZONA STATE

Tevin White (Rivals.com)

Ranked No. 11 in the Pac-12 team rankings that are not filled with outstanding recruiting classes, the Sun Devils have just eight prospects in their class right now. Running back Tevin White from Stafford (Va.) North Stafford is the lone four-star in and then Arizona State did get positive news late when former Northwestern three-star QB commit Bennett Meredith signed with the Sun Devils. But a lot of work is still needed in Tempe. Grade: C-

*****

CAL

December was really productive for Cal’s recruiting class. It started with a pledge from JUCO wide receiver Mason Starling and only got better when the Golden Bears flipped former Nebraska running back pledge Ashton Hayes, landed four-star OL Trent Ramsey from Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day and then got four-star running back Jaydn Ott back in the class. It was a big finish for Cal and could provide momentum heading into February. Grade: C

*****

COLORADO

Owen McCown (Rivals.com)

The Buffaloes have loaded up with 20 commitments - only Stanford and Arizona have more in the Pac-12 - but don’t have any four-stars in the class. Still, Colorado did really well in Texas with eight pledges from that state led by quarterback Owen McCown, who threw for more than 3,300 yards with 36 touchdowns and only four picks this season. He is also Josh McCown’s son. The Buffaloes also had success signing three players from the loaded state of Georgia. Grade: B-

*****

OREGON

Anthony Jones (Rivals.com)

The Ducks endured some significant decommitments with the news that coach Mario Cristobal was leaving for Miami with five-stars Tetairoa McMillan and Kelvin Banks along with four-stars Tanner Bailey, TJ Dudley and Jahlil Florence headed elsewhere. So new coach Dan Lanning will have a lot of work to do to finalize this class that still has some nice pieces including four-star Jalil Tucker and getting Anthony Jones over from the Texas class was a big move on signing day. Grade: B-

*****

OREGON STATE

Melvin Jordan (Rivals.com)

Sixteen commitments is a good thing as it’s one of the higher totals in the Pac-12 and getting four-star linebacker Melvin Jordan from Clearwater (Fla.) Calvary Christian was definitely a surprise and a big positive in this recruiting class. Westlake Village (Calif.) Oaks Christian three-star DE Mathias Malaki-Donaldson also has incredible length so that was a big win for the Beavers. But they don’t have many blockbuster commits and Oregon State’s average star ranking for this class is toward the bottom of the conference. Grade: C

*****

STANFORD

David Bailey

After a 3-9 season where things really went off the rails, Cardinal recruiting could have tanked but coach David Shaw and his staff held it together and pieced together the No. 1 class in the Pac-12 at this point. Stanford and Arizona are tied with 21 commits for the most in the conference and the Cardinal lead with six four-stars led by Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei LB David Bailey, who USC tried to flip late in the game. Defensive ends Ernest Cooper and Teva Tafiti are also highlights of this class. Grade: A

*****

UCLA

Kamari Ramsey

The Bruins only have 12 commitments but there is some four-star firepower among the group and flipping four-star safety Kamari Ramsey from Stanford late in the early signing period was a big win for them. On the offensive side of the ball, four-star quarterback Justyn Marin, four-star receiver Jadyn Marshall and four-star tight end Carsen Ryan provide some weapons. Four-star athlete Clint Stephens is expected to be used all over the secondary. Grade: B-

*****

USC

Raleek Brown

The Trojans do not have the quantity but certainly have the quality in their recruiting class. Only seven prospects have signed with the Trojans so far as coach Lincoln Riley has worked through the recruiting class and moved some pieces around with others expected to join as well. Some of those names could include four-star receiver CJ Williams, four-star defensive end Cyrus Moss and others. Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei five-stars Domani Jackson and Raleek Brown lead the way for USC, which has the highest star average of any class in the Pac-12. Grade: B

UTAH

Lander Barton

The last month leading up to signing day was a blur as Utah loaded up so quickly - and with so many talented players from four-star linebacker Lander Barton to high three-star athlete Carson Tabaracci and the Utes closed out by getting three-star linebacker Justin Medlock, a former Miami commit, to join the class as well. It was a huge haul for Utah, which always has underrated classes, and this one has lots of talent. Four-star running back Jaylon Glover from Lakeland (Fla.) Lake Gibson was another major addition. This class has star power across the board. Grade: A-

*****

WASHINGTON

Germie Bernard (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Currently with only six commitments, the fewest in the Pac-12, the Huskies are last in the conference rankings but with a coaching change that is not completely unexpected. Four-star receiver Germie Bernard and four-star tight end Ryan Otton lead the way for Washington’s small class at this point so a lot of work will need to be done in the late period and possibly in the transfer portal to fill out this class. Grade: C-

*****

WASHINGTON STATE

Andre Dollar (Rivals.com)