TrojanSports - East Coast Spotlight: Class of 2023 prospects generating buzz

East Coast Spotlight: Class of 2023 prospects generating buzz
In June, we highlighted prospects in the 2023 class from across the country who were already starting to generate college attention. This week, we take another look at 2023 prospects who are emerging as top recruits, some of whom will be playing their sophomore seasons this fall and others who will have to wait until spring or later to showcase their skills on the football field. Here are some of those recruits from the East Coast.
WR JOENEL AGUERO
Aguero may play against Massachusetts competition, but he is absolutely a national talent. He’s already about 6-feet tall and is a muscle-bound 180-pounds. Aguero worked out at receiver at a camp earlier this summer and impressed with his burst, route running skills, and consistency catching the ball. He does a great job making plays in space and he has caught the attention of a number of big time programs. Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, Ole Miss, Tennessee, and USC have already offered him.
WR CHRISTIAN HAMILTON
It looks like 2023 will be a good year for receivers in the state of North Carolina and Hamilton will be one of the best. He showcased outstanding straight line speed last season and is very elusive in the open field. Hamilton has been refining his route running skills but he brings a lot to the table once he gets the ball in his hands. As a freshman, Hamilton average over 20 yards per catch and that piqued the interest of a lot of teams. Texas A&M, Penn State, North Carolina, and South Carolina, have offered but they’ll have to wait until 2021 to see Hamilton in game action again.
OT JOSHUA MILLER
The future looks very bright for Miller. He’s a massive linemen with plenty of upper body strength and he plays with an aggressive streak that college coaches love. Miller will work to trim the baby fat over the next couple years while increasing his lower body strength and flexibility. That’s what college coaches are really going to want to see from him, but some have already seen enough to offer him. Maryland, Penn State, South Carolina, Texas A&M, and Virginia Tech are just a few of the teams that have offered so far.
DT SYDIR MITCHELL
Playing at powerhouse Bergen Catholic and next to headlining 2021 defensive tackle Tywone Malone can certainly raise the profile of prospective recruits. That may have helped Mitchell, but probably not that much. Mitchell is the type of prospect that would have been a highly regarded recruit wherever he chose to play in high school. He’s a massive, athletic interior lineman that plays with the strength of an upperclassman. Mitchell knows how to play with proper technique and he’ll play with more consistency as he gets more experienced. Still such a young prospect, Mitchell has plenty of time to drop the bad weight he carries but that hasn’t hindered his recruitment thus far. Florida State, Penn State, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas A&M, USC, and Virginia Tech have already offered.
LB TA'MERE ROBINSON
The 2023 class is western Pennsylvania appears to be a good one and Robinson could be leading the pack. Robinson looks like he will be a coveted edge prospect with the ability to play in space and rush the passer. He has a big frame and brings plenty of athleticism to the table. At a recent camp, it looked like Robinson has been filling out his upper body well and it showed when he matched up with running backs, tight ends, and even receivers in one-on-ones. Robinson will continue to add lower body strength and that should really help him add more dimensions to his game.
Penn State, Michigan, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, and West Virginia have offered but many more Power Five offers are coming.