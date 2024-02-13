Eight USC football players made the cut for official invites to the NFL Scouting Combine later this month in Indianapolis, where they'll meet with and showcase themselves in front of the scouts and decision-makers for every NFL team.

The list of Trojans is QB Caleb Williams, RB MarShawn Lloyd, WR Brenden Rice, WR Tahj Washington, OL Jarrett Kingston, DE Solomon Byrd, S Calen Bullock and CB Christian Roland-Wallace.

Each player will ultimately determine what testing or field work they do and they'd have another opportunity to work out for scouts at USC's Pro Day in the spring.

The NFL combine starts Feb. 29.

Williams is a top candidate to go No. 1 overall in the draft, while Lloyd and Rice have already generated pre-draft buzz for their performance in the Senior Bowl and Washington for his performance in the East-West Shrine Game.