Four-star Jontae Gilbert, one of the highest-rated defensive backs in the 2025 recruiting class, committed to Ohio State way back last summer, but that doesn't mean his recruitment is over by any stretch.

The standout from Atlanta was in the Los Angeles area this week to take part in the Elite 11 All 22 event in Redondo Beach and took the opportunity to swing by USC for a visit with the coaching staff.

The Trojans' staff had been checking in on Gilbert consistently as is, so there was already an established connection before his West Coast trip, but the visit to campus really affirmed for him that USC will be among his top considerations as his recruitment plays out.

"Great visit. I love Coach Riley, Coach Donte, Coach Grinch, all them -- great visit. It was amazing being on campus. Love the campus, love the coaching staff, it was great to meet everybody," Gilbert told TrojanSports.com.

"... As of right now, they're up there with Ohio State."