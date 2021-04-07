TrojanSports - Emerging USC DB Max Williams sustains second torn ACL

It didn't look good Tuesday when redshirt sophomore nickel Max Williams had to be helped off the field during practice and then had an ice pack on his left knee over on the training table, and indeed the news is bad for the Trojans.

Williams' father Maxzell Williams Sr. announced on social media that his son sustained a torn ACL -- his second in that same left knee.

"As a parent, one of the [worst] feelings in the world is when your child is hurting. Unfortunately, with that being said, my son Max Williams III tore his ACL at yesterday's USC practice," the elder Williams wrote on Twitter. "We've been down this road [before] and back to the road to recovery."

In a separate Facebook post, he wrote that it was a non-contact injury.

"He's going through a rough time right now," he wrote.