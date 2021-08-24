End of fall camp Q+A: Team MVPs, depth chart questions and much more

On Wednesday, USC formally turns its focus to preparing for the season opener against San Jose State. Coach Clay Helton has said there will be one more physical practice to help make some final depth chart decisions, but camp essentially ended Saturday with the Trojans' second scrimmage.

So we're tackling all the questions our subscribers have -- who were the team MVPs this month, who are the most underrated players on both sides of the ball, what did we learn about QB Kedon Slovis, how does the depth look at key positions, etc.

Follow along with our full post-camp Q+A here.