Eric Musselman talks roster rebuild, excitement for his second Trojans team

USC basketball coach Eric Musselman surely didn't expect to have to replace almost his entire roster -- again -- entering his second season with the program, but then again, little actually surprised him as seven players entered the transfer portal in addition to the six who had exhausted eligibility.

Point guard Desmond Claude's departure on the final day players could enter the portal in late April was the one Musselman wasn't expecting, but even in that case he feels the Trojans recovered well -- and quickly -- in putting those NIL resources toward high-profile Auburn transfer Chad Baker-Mazara.

"I would say that this offseason was much more normal. Really only one surprise, to be honest, with how the roster unfolded, and we recovered, I thought, really good," Musselman said. "... Our roster turned real quick, and then we circled back and got somebody else real quick."

Claude, who led the Trojans in scoring with 15.8 points per game, and Wesley Yates III, who was second on the team with 14.1 PPG, were the two biggest transfer departures. Claude remains on the transfer market while Yates returned to his former school, Washington.

"Wes made his decision fairly early, so right around the Crown [postseason tournament] we had a pretty good feel. Desmond's was much, much later -- the last day -- and it's just kind of the landscape of all college sports. It's not just USC basketball -- it's happening all across the country. That's their prerogative," Musselman said.

USC also key role player Rashaun Agee (9.4 PPG) to Texas A&M and young guards Kevin Patton Jr. (to New Mexico), Isaiah Elohim (to FAU) and Jalen Shelley (to Loyola Marymount), who all had minor roles last season, while Saint Thomas (9.5 PPG) also entered the transfer portal but hasn't been granted his request for extra NCAA eligibility so he wouldn't have been able to play for the Trojans this year anyway.

Guards Chibuzo Agbo (third on the team in scoring at 11.8 PPG), Clark Slajchert and Bryce Pope, center Josh Cohen and forwards Matt Knowling and Harrison Hornery also exhausted eligibility, while Terrance Williams II (10.6 PPG in just seven games before injury) is the lone returning player.

"We felt like Jalen Shelley, Isaiah Elohim, Kevin Patton, all those young pieces we really liked, it's just a matter of can you really guarantee minutes and that's hard to do," Musselman said. "All three of those guys, great attitudes, I think they're going to be really great players at their next stops. ... Those guys have great careers ahead of them, made good decisions where they're going, places where they can get major minutes. I think that's important for young players like those guys. I just think it's how things roll."

As for the team he's built heading into his second season ...

The Trojans reloaded with some proven veteran playmakers in Baker-Mazara (who averaged 12.3 PPG on a balanced and deep Auburn team that reached the Final Four this season), guard Rodney Rice (who averaged 13.8 PPG as a sophomore for a Maryland team that reached the Sweet 16), 6-foot-8 forward Ezra Ausar (who averaged 12.5 PPG and 5.0 rebounds per game last season for Utah while shooting 51.8 percent from the field) and 6-foot-10 forward Jacob Cofie (who averaged 7.2 PPG and 4.6 RPG as a true freshman at Virginia while shooting 49.5 percent from the field).

Add to that a bunch of intriguing-upside additions like UNC Asheville guard Jordan Marsh (18.8 PPG, 4.2 RPG, 3.7 assists per game and 2.0 steals per game as a sophomore), 6-foot-7 Robert Morris guard/forward Amarion Dickerson (the Horizon League Defensive Player of the Year who averaged 13.3 PPG and 5.9 RPG), 6-foot-9 Samford forward Jaden Brownell (14 PPG, 4 RPG), 7-foot-3 Youngstown State center Gabe Dynes (6.8 PPG, 5.8 RPG as a sophomore) and Dartmouth guard transfer Ryan Cornish (17.1 PPG, 4.9 RPG).

USC also has two notable incoming freshman in five-star guard Alijah Arenas and four-star-guard Jerry Easter.

"I feel like we got characteristics that some of our past teams have had that had success," Musselman said. "... We move the ball, we have multiple guys that can play point guard. We have a lot of room to grow for sure, but we're different from a size factor standpoint as well. I feel like we've addressed some athleticism up front and still have great size at the point guard position. ... We lacked shot blocking so we went out and got shot blocking, but we needed shot-blocking because of the league that we play in. So I would say as much as anything, it was being able to survey the land of what the Big Ten is like.

"A big part of our thing is we need players that can win on the road because everywhere we go is sold out -- everywhere. So for guys like Chad to have had that pressure -- because Auburn had pressure every single night, immense pressure to win -- so he's been in some big, big games. Playing in the ACC like Jacob has, he's played in some big games, and obviously Rodney playing on a NCAA tournament team at Maryland and the crowds not only they had at home but the crowds they had to play on the road, all those things become super important in our recruiting process of what we're looking for. So we feel we've solved some of those issues."

The Trojans still have a 13th scholarship spot they could use to further add to the roster, and Musselman said that remains a possibility.

"We've talked about some different names and stuff, but not a necessity really. If you look across the landscape, there's a lot of programs that have 11,12. If the right came that fit ... we just don't want to disrupt chemistry," he said. "We've talked about getting a younger player that maybe is a younger player that we'll try to grow with him. We've talked about someone from overseas, but nothing that's going to happen today."

Meanwhile, landing Baker-Mazara to replace the surprise departure of Claude was as important as any move the Trojans made. The 6-foot-7 guard shot 38.1 percent from 3-point range for Auburn, which was actually down from a career-high 41.8 percent the previous season, and 88.8 percent from the foul line with high-scoring games of 22 points each against Mississippi and Kentucky, 20 against Mississippi State and 18 in the Final Four loss to Florida.

Beyond the stats, though, Musselman likes the energy and attitude Baker-Mazara brings to the program.