ESPN's College GameDay documented USC left tackle Austin Jackson's bone marrow donation earlier this summer to his younger sister Autumn, who has lived with a bone marrow failure syndrome called Diamond-Blackfan anemia.

Jackson was back home in Phoenix, Ariz., preparing for the surgery while his teammates went through player-run practices this summer. He had the surgery in early July and was eased back into practice during the preseason.

Jackson started USC's season opener as expected last weekend and performed well as part of an overall strong effort from the Trojans offensive line.

It is a remarkable story we've touched on a few times here.

"I was thankful [I was a match]. It was really a blessing, it was really a godsend," Jackson said last month in his first public comments about the procedure. "There's like 12 critereas through blood that you match and I matched all 12. That pretty much ensures that her body will accept the cells that I give her. She's doing great. She [was] supposed to be in the hospital for about three months … Her body accepted the cells so she got sent home a month earlier."

ESPN documented the process in its video feature. Watch it in full:

