TrojanSports - Evaluating the big decisions ahead for USC's draft-eligible standouts

Evaluating the big decisions ahead for USC's draft-eligible standouts
When it comes to roster management and preparing for next year, there is no offseason for college football coaches.
USC is working to fill out the rest of its 2021 recruiting class, expecting to have a decent amount of room still to add prospects, at all times managing the transfer portal (being mindful it will work both ways) and waiting to see what draft-eligible players decide to make the move for the NFL.
All of those variables impact the ever-shifting puzzle of managing the available scholarships.
This is an especially unique year, though, with regard to all those moving pieces as all seniors are eligible to return for another season due to the NCAA not counting this year against any player's eligibility in response to the toll of the pandemic. (The 2020 seniors who return would not count toward the 85-man scholarship limit in 2021).
We'll break down what seniors USC should be most hopeful return in 2021 at the end of this column, but first we look at the draft-eligible Trojans and how their decisions set up in the month ahead.
**Not subscribed? Now is the perfect time to change that. We're offering a FREE TRIAL through Jan. 29 for new subscribers. Just use promo code USCNSD and this link to get started. Returning former users can use this link to log-in first.**
Redshirt junior LT Alijah Vera-Tucker
Alijah Vera-Tucker's mindset seems pretty clear. He was set to opt-out of this season and turn his attention to NFL draft prep early before reversing his decision and choosing to play this fall. Well, his draft stock has only benefitted from that decision, as he showed he could not only be a standout guard but that he could also handle tackle -- at least at the Pac-12 level. That versatility and simply another strong season overall should only add to his appeal with NFL talent evaluators this year. CBSSports.com thinks Vera-Tucker is a mid-first-round pick, projecting him No. 16 overall, The Sporting News slots him at No. 23, and PFF has Vera-Tucker projected at the end of the first round (No. 30), just to highlight a few of the early mock drafts.
2020 stats: Played 466 out of 468 offensive snaps, allowing 4 sacks, 2 QB hits and 2 QB hurries for 8 total QB pressures, per PFF. Unfortunately for Vera-Tucker, the Pac-12 championship game negatively skewed his numbers as 6 of those 8 pressures (and 2 of his 4 sacks allowed) came last Friday after he played a rather elite first five games. That said, he still finished with a very strong 81.8 overall grade from PFF, including an 84.2 isolated pass-blocking grade that was tops among Pac-12 offensive linemen who played at least 300 snaps.
Why he should declare for the draft? Any lineman with a projected first-round draft grade -- and the NFL will officially let USC know what Vera-Tucker's expected draft grade is -- should pounce on the opportunity and not risk injury by playing another season.
Why he should return to USC? Because USC desperately needs him to ... No, that's not enough of a reason. Vera-Tucker gave the Trojans a significant boost by returning this season, and it's now his time to cash in.
Our expectation: Again, this one seems easy. USC should simply hope that Vera-Tucker becomes their second first-round offensive tackle in two years.
Junior S Talanoa Hufanga
While the end of USC's season last Friday was deflating and disappointing, it's been satisfying this week to see Talanoa Hufanga receiving his due recognition in the form of some major accolades.
He was named the Pac-12's Pat Tillman Defensive Player of the Year and has been honored as a First-Team All-American by ESPN.com, CBSSports.com and The Athletic so far.
After having injuries disrupt his first two seasons with the Trojans, he stayed healthy through the duration of this shortened six-game season and delivered on the top-end expectations many had for him.
Now, he has a real decision to consider regarding his future.
2020 stats: Led the Trojans in tackles with 62 -- 21 more than any other player on the team -- and ranked 19th nationally with 10.33 tackles per game through the end of last weekend. (Every player ahead of him on that list is a linebacker). Hufanga also led USC with 4 interceptions (coming in four straight games) and 2 forced fumbles, and he ranked second with 3 sacks and 5.5 tackles for loss. His 0.67 interceptions per game ranks third nationally.
Why he should declare for the draft: This season just felt like a culmination for Hufanga, the realization of the full potential he had been showcasing the last two years when healthy. And that's the key factor here -- health. After multiple significant injuries to his right shoulder area -- two broken collarbones and a subsequent shoulder injury that required surgery last offseason, Hufanga managed to create some separation from the injury questions that will surely be scrutinized by NFL scouts. There seems more downside than upside to returning next season as another injury, especially to that right shoulder/collarbone, would give NFL teams major pause about investing significantly in his ability to stay on the field at the next level.
Why he should return to USC: It depends entirely on the draft grade he gets back from the NFL. It doesn't seem outrageous to think he could play his way into the first round -- or at least further boost his stock -- with another big season next year, especially another productive healthy season. And that may ultimately be a motivator. If the medical questions are impacting his draft projection right now, as draft analyst Dane Brugler told The Athletic's Antonio Morales, then maybe the value play is actually to come back and try to prove it another year -- prove that he can take a full season of hits without a major setback while continuing to entice NFL teams with his penchant for game-changing plays.
Our expectation: This is a really tough one to read. Both of those arguments above are compelling in their own right. It likely comes down to the feedback Hufanga receives from the NFL over the next few weeks. If he's projected as a second-rounder, it may be best to cash in and go prove it at the next level. If he's lower than that, it may be worth the gamble to return one more year.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news