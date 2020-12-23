TrojanSports - Evaluating the big decisions ahead for USC's draft-eligible standouts

While the end of USC's season last Friday was deflating and disappointing, it's been satisfying this week to see Talanoa Hufanga receiving his due recognition in the form of some major accolades.

He was named the Pac-12's Pat Tillman Defensive Player of the Year and has been honored as a First-Team All-American by ESPN.com, CBSSports.com and The Athletic so far.

After having injuries disrupt his first two seasons with the Trojans, he stayed healthy through the duration of this shortened six-game season and delivered on the top-end expectations many had for him.

Now, he has a real decision to consider regarding his future.

2020 stats: Led the Trojans in tackles with 62 -- 21 more than any other player on the team -- and ranked 19th nationally with 10.33 tackles per game through the end of last weekend. (Every player ahead of him on that list is a linebacker). Hufanga also led USC with 4 interceptions (coming in four straight games) and 2 forced fumbles, and he ranked second with 3 sacks and 5.5 tackles for loss. His 0.67 interceptions per game ranks third nationally.

Why he should declare for the draft: This season just felt like a culmination for Hufanga, the realization of the full potential he had been showcasing the last two years when healthy. And that's the key factor here -- health. After multiple significant injuries to his right shoulder area -- two broken collarbones and a subsequent shoulder injury that required surgery last offseason, Hufanga managed to create some separation from the injury questions that will surely be scrutinized by NFL scouts. There seems more downside than upside to returning next season as another injury, especially to that right shoulder/collarbone, would give NFL teams major pause about investing significantly in his ability to stay on the field at the next level.

Why he should return to USC: It depends entirely on the draft grade he gets back from the NFL. It doesn't seem outrageous to think he could play his way into the first round -- or at least further boost his stock -- with another big season next year, especially another productive healthy season. And that may ultimately be a motivator. If the medical questions are impacting his draft projection right now, as draft analyst Dane Brugler told The Athletic's Antonio Morales, then maybe the value play is actually to come back and try to prove it another year -- prove that he can take a full season of hits without a major setback while continuing to entice NFL teams with his penchant for game-changing plays.

Our expectation: This is a really tough one to read. Both of those arguments above are compelling in their own right. It likely comes down to the feedback Hufanga receives from the NFL over the next few weeks. If he's projected as a second-rounder, it may be best to cash in and go prove it at the next level. If he's lower than that, it may be worth the gamble to return one more year.