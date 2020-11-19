TrojanSports - WATCH: Clay Helton's final pregame media session looking ahead to Utah

Opening comments ...

"Really good week of prep work for our kids. It looks like as of last night things are really trending well for Utah's team and the direction they are headed. So we all have our fingers crossed and praying for their health and safety but it looks like it's going in a good direction not only for their team but for the city of Salt Lake, which is great to hear. We look forward to going to Rice-Eccles and have a chance to compete again this week on the road and compete again on the week.

"From an injury personnel standpoint, just to give you some updates, Brett Neilon has practiced this week. He is a possible option for this week. We'll see today and tomorrow how it goes. But he is getting reps and getting better by the day. Probably will be a game-time decision on who starts between him and Justin. I think he is going to be an option for us. Brandon Pili did practice the last two days. We got him in a cast right now for his finger. They're making a manufactured splint that will allow him to be a little bit more comfortable rather than a true cast, but things are progressing nice with him. I think that he is a possibility for this game the way it's progressing. EA continues to go through concussion protocol, and is doubtful, very doubtful for the game. Caleb Tremblay did practice yesterday, engaged in some contact drills with no setback with the stingers that he's had, which is great. So we will progress today with him and I would believe that he will be a game-day decision. But he is progressing in the right way. And Ben Easington, who's been a pretty good special teams player for us, will not be with us as he has a foot infection that we're dealing with right now, so he will not be making the trip with us.

"And then on the personnel front opting back in which is nice will be Jake Lichtenstein, who is going to be coming back on with us. Do not anticipate having him with us this week. He will go through health and safety protocols and medical inspection before starting him back but he is going to be back with us for the remainder of the season and we'll see where he's at next week. It'll be a good added body and somebody that can help us."

How did Jake's decision to opt back in originate?

"He actually reached out this week. I think him and Vic had some conversations this week about his want to try this out and come back. I think it's on his heart. Obviously kids talk and our kids are having a lot of fun right now and enjoyed playing the game and it's been a good experience for our team and he wants to be a part of that and he wants to help his brother and I salute him and honor him. He's obviously a great player that has been waiting his time, whether it was health reasons or in a backup role, to come contribute and in this situation we're in, with a little bit of down bodies on that defensive front, he could be somebody that could help us. So I think him and Vic have had good conversations. And I talked to him two days ago and he's like, 'Coach, I'm dying to play, I want to come back and I want to help this football team.' And I said I'm all for it. So he actually will be in town this week and go through all the health and safety protocols that you have to do and then when he's available, he's available."

What concern do you have about the linebacker depth with EA out?

"One of the things that we have done, I think Ray has been an added bonus as we saw last week moving him from safety. We also brought up Tuasivi, and he'll be in the two-deep this week. And Kana'i has really progressed. So I believe T.O. will finalize it at the end of the week, but Kana'i and Ralen have been running with the ones and Raymond and Tuasivi have been running with the twos. All of them are talented and effective linebackers that we believe in and I think that you'll probably see all of them in this game, rolling, especially with the physicality that Utah brings to the table with the run game, I think you'll probably see all of them in this game. All four of them have had a great week of work and I think are ready to go. They've had a great camp. Tuasivi has been waiting his turn for this opportunity and he's getting it and I know Kana'i is chomping at the bit after coming off the hamstring to be back out there and really and truly contribute, so I know he's excited about the opportunity."