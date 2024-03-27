After USC's early morning practice Tuesday, still fresh off a recruiting bonanza Sunday in which the Trojans reeled in five commitments from big defensive prospects from the Southeast and Texas, coach Lincoln Riley indulged the significance of that momentum.

"It's great. I think it's validity on some of the decisions that we've made here, both recently and then I just think even looking big scope, even in the last couple of years, to be able to have a weekend like we did last weekend is a big deal -- there's no question about it," Riley said. "People see it. One thing is an idea, but when you come here and you see construction, and you actually sit down with these staff members and you see where all these things are headed, it's not hard to pick out the trajectory, and I think more and more people across the country when they get on our campus, they're seeing that, and it's a reminder that this place is second to none. What we have to offer kids is different than anywhere else. A lot of it is things that money can't buy, and it's a great reminder that no matter what's happened here the last 10 or 15 years, this thing's still awesome and it's going to get back to being awesome.

"People are seeing that and being reminded of that, and the areas where we've needed to improve, we've needed to step up, those things are happening. Weekends like that, if we continue to push, we'll continue to have them."