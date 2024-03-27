Everything Lincoln Riley said about NIL, recruiting, etc. Tuesday morning
After USC's early morning practice Tuesday, still fresh off a recruiting bonanza Sunday in which the Trojans reeled in five commitments from big defensive prospects from the Southeast and Texas, coach Lincoln Riley indulged the significance of that momentum.
"It's great. I think it's validity on some of the decisions that we've made here, both recently and then I just think even looking big scope, even in the last couple of years, to be able to have a weekend like we did last weekend is a big deal -- there's no question about it," Riley said. "People see it. One thing is an idea, but when you come here and you see construction, and you actually sit down with these staff members and you see where all these things are headed, it's not hard to pick out the trajectory, and I think more and more people across the country when they get on our campus, they're seeing that, and it's a reminder that this place is second to none. What we have to offer kids is different than anywhere else. A lot of it is things that money can't buy, and it's a great reminder that no matter what's happened here the last 10 or 15 years, this thing's still awesome and it's going to get back to being awesome.
"People are seeing that and being reminded of that, and the areas where we've needed to improve, we've needed to step up, those things are happening. Weekends like that, if we continue to push, we'll continue to have them."
Riley also had an interesting answer when asked about the state of USC's NIL operation, to which he said, "it's taken some monster leaps since we've been here. It's taken some monster leaps in the last several months."
Watch the full interview with Riley here and scroll down for a full transcript of his comments, as he also talked about new quarterback addition Jayden Maiava and other matters.
What's Jayden Maiava shown you so far?
"He's done a good job, he has. I give him credit. You can tell he's played. He's got some poise about him. I can tell he's put in a lot of work behind the scenes with the staff on his own, with Luke [Huard] in terms of just spending extra time learning the offense. I feel like he's had a really good control of what we're doing here in the first couple days given it was his first few practices with us. He's off to a good start. He's a poised kid. You can tell he's not -- like some true freshmen come in here just wide-eyed. He's played. He's learned how to prepare and you see that out on the field."
How have the first practices with pads gone?
"It's been two really physical days, it has been. Guys have gotten after it. Defense was certainly the more physical unit the first day of pads. Offense probably had the upper hand on that today, but it's been kind of close, it's been back and forth. We've really slowed down installations on both sides. I know we've talked a lot defensively, but we've tried to do it on both and really spend a lot of time on fundamentals. A lot was made, we all talked a lot in the offseason about putting weight on these guys, getting stronger, bigger on the lines of scrimmage. That's one thing. A lot of people equate, well, if you're going to get more physical, you've got to get bigger and stronger. Yeah, that's part of it, but the technique and fundamentals of it is just as important. So we've really tried to kind of slow down and to be able to really spend time and emphasize the technique and fundamentals with these guys. Obviously, once you get the pads on you get to see some of that in action. So yeah, been good so far, been really competitive, we've been able to get a lot of reps."
