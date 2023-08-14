Makai Lemon has seemed a little overshadowed, how has he done this camp?

“Not overshadowed on this field. He’s been awesome. He really didn’t have spring. I mean, he had one and a half practices, got injured, and then wasn’t available the rest of spring. So, in a lot of ways, sometimes kind of felt like he was brand-new here for fall camp, and he’s had an awesome camp. He has. We’ve been able to move him around position-wise, he’s handled both mentally, stayed healthy, he’s a dynamic playmaker. I don’t know what’s being said on that side, but he’s not overshadowed on this field.”

How has Malachi Nelson progressed since the spring?

“Much, much better. He was not super healthy during the spring, and physically, it’s been a 180. And I would say mentally, too. It was great for him to get the reps in spring. He wasn’t – he was probably operating, probably about 50% physical capability at that point. We’re glad that he went through it, he’s glad that he went through it, it’s certainly made him better. And the competition’s made him better – having three other experienced guys in the room has made him better. It’s a good room. There’s a lot of conversations – guys are competing, but they also help each other, push each other. So, much improved, much more confident."