Everything Lincoln Riley said after USC's 10th spring practice Tuesday

"So it was cool to have those guys around. One of the best things was, some of the staff had to get back for recruiting responsibilities, but a lot of our team stayed out there with the former players for some time and whether it was guys they already knew or striking up new relationships or talking about what they saw in practice, that’s invaluable for us. I think they said that’s the most former players that have been back for practice in a long, long, long, long time. So that was a cool moment."

"We had over 150 former players there. That was pretty special. Other than a few recruits and some of the staff families, we didn’t have anyone else in the Coliseum. We had all the former players around the field. It was pretty cool. At one moment, I looked over and the DB’s were doing individuals and Ronnie Lott was back there watching, pointing out a few things here and there. And you’re like, ‘Jeez. This is pretty good,'" Riley said.

Riley said redshirt freshman defensive end Lorenzo Cowan, who was not at practice Tuesday, is transferring out, while tight end Lake McRee is being shut down for the rest of spring to maintain his health.

Checking the status of a couple guys we didn't see today -- Xavier Jordan, Lake McRee and Lorenzo Cowan?

"Yeah, Xavier Jordan's sick, he'll be back. We're going to shut Lake down for the rest of spring, got a lot of good work on him. We're going to kind of shut him down, let the body calm down. He had just a couple little small things he was dealing with throughout and kind of pushed through, but time to put some reps on these other guys. And Lorenzo Cowan is transferring."

And Braylon Conley?

"All good, all good. Just not here today, sick. We've got something running through the locker room."

With the portal opening, how much time do you spend working on retaining guys and trying to talk to them about that? And has the House Settlement changed that at all with revenue sharing coming into play?

"Yeah, I think for us it's probably changed. I mean, some of the outside world maybe has affected it, but I think for us it's kind of the evolution of the program and the roster and the recruiting classes. We've got a higher percentage of guys on this field right that this staff recruited and brought in than ever before. So I think with that, some more deep-seeded relationships. So yeah, I mean obviously everybody's aware of it, but I think if you're trying to save something at the very end then that's probably not a great sign. So I think we're pretty secure with our players and where we're at. Not everybody knows obviously in this world kind of how things are all going to play out so certainly you gotta be ready to adjust, but I think we've got a pretty committed group that plan on being USC Trojans and then we'll find the right couple of guys in the portal to add and help us get ready for the season."

Do you expect the portal market to be considerably different given the movement with revenue sharing?

"It's a little harder to predict right now just because this market's different than ever before. I think you can make some really good points to why maybe there would be more players in it [than] before, and I actually, I think there's some very legitimate points why it may be more limited than ever before too. It's a little tough to predict, don't spend a ton of time predicting that -- it's more about our team, what our needs are, and then if there is a real need can we find the right fit for our program."

What have you seen between Sam Huard and Husan Longstreet for the backup job?

"Yeah, we're repping all three of those guys quite a bit right now. They've both shown why we brought them here. You see Husan's talent, it stands out on the field. He's picking up the offense quickly, he's taking advantage of having come in here a little extra early, which is great. Sam has been tremendous. He's done a really good job in some of the different situational football that we've done, which is not surprising with as much ball as he's played. So all three guys have done a lot of good things that we're very excited about, and I think they've all three shown the capability obviously to be able to help us and be able to run this offense."