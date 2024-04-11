Full transcript of Lincoln Riley's comments Thursday ...

Do you have any thoughts on the death of OJ Simpson, as a former Trojan?

“Yeah, certainly as the head coach here, you obviously know about his history and his legacy, the kind of player that he was here. And we definitely, you know, certainly recognize that, and obviously extend our sympathies to his family on their loss.”

After the uncertainty with Bear Alexander and transfer portal decision by Jason Zandaemela, how much harder has it gotten as a coach just to maintain a team?

“Yeah, I mean, Zandamela’s was – I don’t want to speak for him, but he’s got a very unique background and that played a large part in this. Bear, I don’t know, there wasn’t really any talks or anything, Bear’s doing everything’s fine, so. Those two instances, I don’t think are examples, necessarily, of your question. I certainly get your question. I mean, I think, every kid is different in this age. Every set of parents is different -- you understand that. It's just part of what we deal with now. So I don't get to overly emotional one way or another when we have a guy that's thinking about moving on. This is not going to be the right fit for every single player -- we get that. This is a special place, it's a hard place -- you can't make somebody fit here, and that's OK. That's not a problem. It's just for us on our continuous journey to find the best team and find the right fit and that's what we're going to keep doing."