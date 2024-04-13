Everything Lincoln Riley said after USC's 12th spring practice Saturday
USC coach Lincoln Riley joined reporters on his weekly Saturday Zoom call after the Trojans' 12th spring practice.
Of course, Riley was asked about the surprising transfer departure of defensive tackle Isaiah Raikes just months after he transferred into USC, and while Riley didn't want to say much about that matter specifically he did address the situation more broadly, as the Trojans have now had three players already decided to leave before the end of spring practice (freshman OL Jason Zandamela and DB Tre'Quon Fegans the others).
"What you don't love is you go through spring ball, invest some of these reps in people and then they don't play for you in the fall. I don't love that piece of it, although that's not going to be a huge part of your roster. There's always going to be a couple outliers," Riley said. "... We got a lot of dudes on this team right now that love 'SC, that love this team, that are as completely committed as they possibly could be and we're not going to let the actions of a few sour us or deject us in any way. It's part of it -- if we lose a couple of guys then we'll replace them. But the large amount of this team feels that way."
Riley also talked about the impact of the court ruling in Tennessee, which delivered an injunction on the NCAA enforcing NIL recruiting rules for high school athletes, and how it impacts USC's recruiting strategy.
Riley talked about the emergence of freshman cornerback Marcelles Williams, who has been one of the stars of spring, the standouts in the secondary overall, how the pieces fit along the interior of the defensive line with Raikes' departure and much more.
Watch the full interview here and scroll down for a complete transcript of his comments:
What were the conversations with Isaiah Raikes leading to his decision to transfer?
"Oh, I’m not going to get into it, just a lot of things we’re all dealing with now."
We've heard a lot of buzz about Marcelles Williams this spring -- what has he done to stand out and does he have a chance to compete for a starting job as a freshman?
"For sure he does, yeah, I think everybody does. We’re not, we don’t limit that just to upperclassmen or anything like that, it’s just the best players and he’s – he’s been, it’s been a combination of he’s been unusually consistent for a true freshman, very steady. His bad plays are not very bad and then on top of that, he’s made some outstanding plays. He had a really nice interception the other day in a team period, he ended up with a nice interception today in a scrimmage so he’s making some explosive plays as well. Just been really impressed with how quickly he’s picked up our system. I think Coach Belk’s done a really good job bringing him along as has Coach Lynn, and he’s a confident kid and he’s been around this program a lot and i think that’s helped him to come in not really wide-eyed and just ready to come in and compete and obviously from his family history, I think there’s probably an understanding of kind of what it really takes at this level. I don’t think he’s really shocked by that so there’s some advantages there and I give him credit, he’s done a really nice job so far."
