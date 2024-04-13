USC coach Lincoln Riley joined reporters on his weekly Saturday Zoom call after the Trojans' 12th spring practice.

Of course, Riley was asked about the surprising transfer departure of defensive tackle Isaiah Raikes just months after he transferred into USC, and while Riley didn't want to say much about that matter specifically he did address the situation more broadly, as the Trojans have now had three players already decided to leave before the end of spring practice (freshman OL Jason Zandamela and DB Tre'Quon Fegans the others).

"What you don't love is you go through spring ball, invest some of these reps in people and then they don't play for you in the fall. I don't love that piece of it, although that's not going to be a huge part of your roster. There's always going to be a couple outliers," Riley said. "... We got a lot of dudes on this team right now that love 'SC, that love this team, that are as completely committed as they possibly could be and we're not going to let the actions of a few sour us or deject us in any way. It's part of it -- if we lose a couple of guys then we'll replace them. But the large amount of this team feels that way."

Riley also talked about the impact of the court ruling in Tennessee, which delivered an injunction on the NCAA enforcing NIL recruiting rules for high school athletes, and how it impacts USC's recruiting strategy.

Riley talked about the emergence of freshman cornerback Marcelles Williams, who has been one of the stars of spring, the standouts in the secondary overall, how the pieces fit along the interior of the defensive line with Raikes' departure and much more.

Watch the full interview here and scroll down for a complete transcript of his comments:

