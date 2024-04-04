Everything Lincoln Riley said after USC's 8th spring practice Thursday
USC is more than halfway through spring practice now with eight sessions down after Thursday, but coach Lincoln Riley was hesitant to single out and individuals who have made the most of the three weeks of work so far.
“It’s tough to single out guys. I mean, we’ve got a handful of freshmen that are positioning themselves to help us, which has been good. You know me, I don’t love to anoint them until they do it on Saturdays in the fall, but there are some guys that have that look. It’s just progressing as a whole," Riley said. "I don’t think any position group you look at you’re like, ‘We haven’t made progress.’ Obviously, with the learning curve defensively, you probably see more jumps right now from our defensive players just because they’re learning it. From day 1 to now, it’s looking sharper each day, everything has tightened up, less mistakes.
"It’s not just scheme. For a lot of these, it’s technique and fundamentals, like teaching things a different way. The improvement there, the buy in there. Guys can take it from a drill, which now they can do it pretty well, and in these competitive situations, that’s what we’ve really challenged them on here at the midpoint of spring and we’re starting to see that happen more and more.”
Riley also shared perspective on the play of the quarterbacks this spring, transfer running back addition Woody Marks and Duce Robinson's two-sport juggle with baseball this spring.
Watch the full interview here and scroll down for a complete transcript of Riley's comments after practice Thursday.
Complete Lincoln Riley transcript
Who has helped themselves the most so far this spring?
“It’s tough to single out guys. I mean, we’ve got a handful of freshmen that are positioning themselves to help us, which has been good. You know me, I don’t love to anoint them until they do it on Saturdays in the fall, but there are some guys that have that look. It’s just progressing as a whole, I don’t think any position group you look at you’re like, ‘we haven’t made progress.’ Obviously, with the learning curve defensively, you probably see more jumps right now from our defensive players just because they’re learning it. From day 1 to now, it’s looking sharper, each day, everything has tightened up, less mistakes. It’s not just scheme. For a lot of these, it’s technique and fundamentals, like teaching things a different way. The improvement there, the buy in there. Guys can take it from a drill, which now they can do it pretty well, and in these competitive situations, that’s what we’ve really challenged them on here at the midpoint of spring and we’re starting to see that happen more and more.”
How has the quarterback competition progressed?
"It’s going well. Guys are all back and forth. All three of them have had some really strong days. We’ve been able to get a lot of reps, which has been great for all three of them. They're all at different points within the offense. I mean, of course, Miller, with the amount of reps that he’s had, certainly from a knowledge standpoint, he’s out in front. Jake Jensen, I think, continues to build off a strong bowl prep when he got a chance to be the backup and getting a lot of reps. He’s done some nice things. And then Jayden’s certainly handled it really well considering how quick it’s been for him. We’re not really handling him with training wheels, right now. It’s get out and go and he’s a competitor and he’s a talented kid. They’ve all three shown the ability to move us, to execute the offense, to make the plays that we need from that position to win. I’m pleased with the group so far."
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news