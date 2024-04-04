USC is more than halfway through spring practice now with eight sessions down after Thursday, but coach Lincoln Riley was hesitant to single out and individuals who have made the most of the three weeks of work so far.

“It’s tough to single out guys. I mean, we’ve got a handful of freshmen that are positioning themselves to help us, which has been good. You know me, I don’t love to anoint them until they do it on Saturdays in the fall, but there are some guys that have that look. It’s just progressing as a whole," Riley said. "I don’t think any position group you look at you’re like, ‘We haven’t made progress.’ Obviously, with the learning curve defensively, you probably see more jumps right now from our defensive players just because they’re learning it. From day 1 to now, it’s looking sharper each day, everything has tightened up, less mistakes.

"It’s not just scheme. For a lot of these, it’s technique and fundamentals, like teaching things a different way. The improvement there, the buy in there. Guys can take it from a drill, which now they can do it pretty well, and in these competitive situations, that’s what we’ve really challenged them on here at the midpoint of spring and we’re starting to see that happen more and more.”

Riley also shared perspective on the play of the quarterbacks this spring, transfer running back addition Woody Marks and Duce Robinson's two-sport juggle with baseball this spring.

Watch the full interview here and scroll down for a complete transcript of Riley's comments after practice Thursday.