How has Eric Gentry meshed with the new defensive scheme and coaches?

"Just generally speaking, I think our players have really felt – and we’ve talked about it a bunch – just the patience of the install, how deliberate it’s been, intentional it’s been, detail-oriented. So I think that’s given our guys a lot of confidence when they hit the field that even though they don’t have a lot of reps banked in it yet, they feel like they know it and understand it. And confidence comes with that as a player. And Eric specifically is a unique skillset, and I think one of Coach Lynn’s strengths, as well as the other assistants on our staff, is the ability to adapt to your talent, to use talent in different ways. He’s certainly a talent and a skillset you don’t typically see at linebacker, a body type, all of that. Excited about some of the things he could potentially do for our defense if he can improve because our guys are certainly creative enough to find really good ways to use him. I think that excites him. I think that excites a number of guys on our squad that could provide advantages in the fall."

What are you doing this spring to improve the O-line?

"We had a handful of games last year where we didn’t play good enough, handful of games that we lost. Probably Oregon, Notre Dame certainly were a couple – UCLA, we certainly didn’t play good enough in those games to win. We had some good moments, but we were too inconsistent. I would agree, I don’t know that we ever completely gelled as a unit. One, I think it starts with you older players. Your older guys, they have to play their best. They have to be great leaders. They have to set the tone. And I think at times last year, that did not necessarily happen all the time. Obviously, Jonah, you’re talking about Pregnon, who have now played snaps for us, Mason Murphy – you need those guys to step up. And we’ve got some young talent coming along. We’ve got some talented young guys. We’ve talked about Paige. We’ve talked about Alani, Amos, Micah Banuelos, Killian. There’s a number of guys there that have the ability to be really good players, and then all the freshmen we’re bringing in. So yeah, it starts at the top. We have to coach them better. I gotta coach them better. Josh has gotta coach them better. Guys have got to be better. The young talent has to rise up better, and it’s gotta gel to where we’re not a group that just plays well in 8-9 games. We need to be a group that does it all the time.

"The bowl game was a great start. We played pretty well up front in the bowl game, with some new pieces, against a pretty darn good offensive line. Certainly had the upper hand in that game. That was a great start with some of these new guys, but it’s like the D-Line. It’s one of those positions in your program where, if you’re going to be great year to year, that has got to continue to take steps and really be a foundational piece for your program. That’s been the goal. I think talent-wise, we’re getting better in that room. Each year as it goes on. But we obviously have to put it together and be cohesive there as well."