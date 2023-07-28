Opening comments ...

"First, just from the team and staff, just want to offer our thoughts and prayers to Bronny and his family. We had a quick moment there with our team chaplain after the fact, so they've certainly been in thoughts and prayers over the last few days and pray for a great recovery. I know the rest of the Trojan family feels that way.

"I told the guys after, it was a good first day, it’s great to be back on the field. This is not Year 1. The reality is if 120 teams practice, 120 teams are going to have really good first days. Everyone is excited. What happened today was what needed to happen. It was the expectation. Our ability to separate ourselves is going to come as this camp and this season play out. So certainly it’s fun to be out here with a new team finally, the entire team out there together, the new players, the returning players, some of the new staff members. Every part of it feels great, and we’ve been looking forward to it. Hopefully we can separate ourselves as time goes on."

Has the first practice changed for you over your years as a head coach?

"I mean, you get more used to the role, but it’s very similar. The rules have not changed much in terms of how you can practice and what the rules are for the first few days. I mean each team and each situation is different, and what you’re building. Last year certainly because the new program, the new setting, everythin, it felt very different. Today felt more like business as usual. And we were able to hit the field running as a more efficient group, in terms of just the players, the operation of practice."

Alex Grinch told us he did a deep dive on last season, even rewatching practice tape from last fall. What revelations did that produce?

"I don’t know if they’re revelations, but you’re able to start piecing together why things went well, and what you did to make them go well, the things that didn’t go well and why they didn’t, and again, what happened and didn’t happen because of that. I think the biggest thing is we’re looking at it with an eye towards the future, how can we improve as a staff and push these guys towards being successful. How can the players improve? How can you illustrate the things that the things you do here in practice truly do show up in the games, good or bad. We were able to find a lot of that. Listen, you look at early on in the season, the way we were playing, the way we were practicing certainly correlated.