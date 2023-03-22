First practice in the rain -- how did it go?

"It was good. You've got to take advantage of it. When you've got the best weather in college football, you don't get many of these days. As we all know, we've had more than normal. I'm going to tell Mike [Bohn] and President Folt, 'You guys told me the weather was going to be a whole lot better than this.' But no, it's been good. We've actually, even in February and early March some, rescheduled some walkthroughs we had the days that it did rain so we could get out in it. Because you just don't get to practice in the elements much. The guys know me, I'm always excited when it's going to be windy or rain or anything that's just a bit of a changeup. So got good work, some great ball-handling, great for footing. The game's a little bit different when you get in those conditions and having to adjust is good for every position on the floor."

How has Alex Grinch adjusted the defense moving into Year 2?

"I think we're just as a whole, we're adapting. Especially defensively, that's a lot of different faces out there, so I think on one hand you've got some skill sets of guys that you've seen, which is our returners. We've got a lot of new players that are exciting and we feel like are going to make a really strong impact, so we're trying to do what we can to mold those two together and create the type of defense that we feel like we can have. So no, I've been very pleased with the progress defensively this offseason. I think the group as a whole, I see our guys really kind of bonding together. I think they really sense after going through what we put these guys through last season and even early here in spring ball, I think sense this has got a chance to be a really good group and has a chance to be a really strong part of this football team. A lot of times, diversity or challenges like that can really pull people together in ways that sometimes success has a hard time doing. So I think coaches have done a really nice job, we've made some adjustments with the roster, we've got a great plan I think we've executed well up to this point, and I can tell you practices have been completely back and forth -- probably won a little overall more by the defense, but it's been back and forth and extremely competitive."