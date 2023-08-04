Opening comments ...

"First, two things, just wanted to reference the Dave Nichol Health Check that we started a couple of days ago. It’s a great idea a lot of people here at the university had a hand in, both coming up with the idea and certainly putting the thing together. It’s ongoing now, a bunch of the coaches here just got some of the results and meeting with some of the different physicians. Some of the things that we all put off to the side sometimes, whether in this business or others and I think really for us paying attention to, obviously being affected by Coach Nichol and then some of our friends from across the country, obviously Mississippi State with Mike, obviously with UCLA with Coach McGovern, kind of a lot of people in our inner circle that’s hit us with and I think we’re always asking us as leaders, are we doing the best we can for the people that we’re leading?

"And that was something that we felt, coaches, people in this profession a lot of times miss the boat on that, so appreciative to USC, to Keck, to all the people that helped put it together and we’re going to be putting all the details together and sending it out to every other college football program, to every other head coach and we’re hoping that they’ll follow the same and this becomes a trend that this really resonates nationally.

"And obviously, I'm sure a lot of the questions here will be about -- I haven’t seen all the news if the Big Ten has expanded or whatever happened -- but I just want to say, our university, our leadership made the decision to go into the future with the Big Ten after this season because it was the best thing for USC. It was not contingent on any other schools, on anything else. We don’t make decisions here at USC based on anyone else other than doing the best for our university, the best for our student-athletes, period.

"So my reaction today is I have no reaction. We’re trying to win the Pac-12 and then we’ll deal with the Big Ten when that time comes."

What prompted you to share the health check plan with other schools?

"I don’t know that it’s been done to our knowledge. It’s something that if you – I’m not going to say it’s easily done, but if you got a great university behind you, you can get it done. It’s seven or eight months where in this job, you’re kind of down in a submarine, for seven or eight months you don’t come up for air and things can get missed and things have been missed, not just recently but throughout time, and I think it’s just more stepping back of what can we do better. And I think we all need to be asking that question. Not that you can fix everything, but you always hate – you want to do your best with it and nothing more important than people’s health so it’s obviously affected us and something that we’re passionate about and I see no reason why this would not become standard practice across the country."

What have you thought of the three Arizona transfers so far?

"Yeah, love all three. First time to really see Christian full go. He wasn't able to do a whole lot with us this spring, and he's done a really nice job. We've moved him around a little bit positionally and he's handled that very well. Kyon, especially the last couple days, has really come on and we're certainly counting on him and expect him to really reach his potential, which we think is quite a bit past what he's played. So we're pushing him there, and he's really responded, especially the last two days. Been excited about him. And Dorian's playing well. He's fit in well with our guys, learned our offense well, his playmaker ball skills are off the charts and I think he's really started to get a feel for the offense, where he's supposed to be, kind of the flow of it. We've seen him really start to settle in the last couple."

With Roland-Wallace at nickel and two incumbents at safety, where do Max Williams and Jaylin Smith fit in?

"They both figure prominently, no question. We're kind of working Christian all over the place right now. He'd be one of those guys, I'd be honest, I'd be a little surprised if he doesn't play all three levels in the secondary at different points this year. I think Jaylin and Max have both had phenomenal camps up to this point, up to this point have been two of our steadier players. I really see, they've been kind of the opposite a little bit in the past, like Jaylin's had some real flash plays and has battled consistency, and Max has had some flash plays too. Max has typically been pretty consistent for us and tough, and we've really pushed him to take advantage more of some of the opportunity to make some of the big plays. And he's made a few, but I think even in camp we've seen it a little bit more.

"Another thing that's been great for Max, this is the healthiest he's ever been in whatever it's been, two years that we've been here. I mean, by far. He's always had something nagging or just recovering from something, so you see that out there on the field right now, which has been a big positive."

Josh Henson mentioned yesterday he wasn't pleased with the offensive line. How did that group respond today?

"They're getting better, they're getting better. We're getting a chance to work three different groups there, which is great. The depth is a whole lot different, so it's been a mix of obviously trying to get some of your older guys ready and then trying to see where these young guys are at and develop them. There's excitement at all three levels. I mean, we didn't even have three levels last year. We didn't really even have a freshman class, right. So it's in a much better spot than it was 12 months ago. It will be important for us kind of here in the back half of camp and obviously leading into the first game to start to develop some continuity, make some decisions lineup-wise on where we want to be. But we're progressing. It's just, like a lot of these positions, the expectations are so high that these guys have got to strain to go reach them and we need them to strain more."

Have any WRs stood out among that deep group?

"I mean, it's a tremendous group of true freshmen. All those guys are pretty good. We'll see impact level in the first year. They all four, all of those guys are pretty good in terms of where they're at this early and showing the ability to contribute. Like a lot of freshmen, it will come down to the consistency battle for them, and that's some of the edge that our older, more experienced players have. But it's a good room. We're not just crazy depth in terms of numbers, but we do have talent, we're a pretty fast group and then it's been nice to add with some of these young guys some real size. They've made us a little bit bigger in a few areas as well, which has been good. I love the group, it's a lot of competition, but it will be a fun group to be able to take and gameplan with. And I do think we'll be able to withstand some of the ebbs and flows, bumps and bruises, lineup changes as the year goes on."