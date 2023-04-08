What were your takeaways from the scrimmage this morning and were there any standouts you can highlight?

Riley: "It was a little bit different from some of our practices here as of late in that there was some pretty big momentum swings in the scrimmage. When you're the head coach you always look at it from two points of view. Sides were able to maintain momentum longer but on the flip side of it, when it's not going well you want the other side to be able to turn it around quicker. The general kind of how it went, the offense started pretty quickly, had a good first couple of drives. Defense dominated the middle part of the scrimmage. At one point I think we had six or seven straight series with no points. And then we did a full overtime at the end, which there was a lot of back and forth on, we split the teams up and it got pretty competitive there at the end and finished with a pretty epic kind of two-point attempt there at the end, which was fun.

"So yeah it was a competitive day, guys stayed pretty healthy which was obviously you get in these live situations that's obviously a big point. We're probably right now the healthiest we've been all spring so we're starting to get some more of the bodies back and be able to get some of those guys reps which has been good. And yeah, we got a full I think 85-plus plays, we were able to do a couple other drills, we got a lot of live special teams work today, worked the big four and were able to kick field goals and extra points as well. So it was a good day.

"Standout-wise, Anthony Lucas had a sack-strip and then picked up the fumble. I couldn't tell for sure if he was a part of the sack, it was close. But he picked up the fumble and scored which was a big play. Defensively, had a couple of really key fourth-down stops defensively where guys made really sure tackles. Had a couple of big plays on offense, Zach had a couple of really nice plays. Kyron Hudson had a really nice play in the overtime period. Backs all had some productive runs, but there were also a lot of tackles for loss and guys in the backfield, too. So it was a lot of standouts with that many plays. Like I said, it was a day of big momentum shifts. And great for us, not to get long-winded here, but great for us to get in the Coliseum. It's our first time I guess since Notre Dame that we've been in here, and great first time for this football team to get a chance to come in and gorgeous day, a lot of great football this morning."

How is Domani Jackson benefitting from stacking practices?