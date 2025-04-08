Everything Lincoln Riley said after USC's seventh spring practice

Afterward, coach Lincoln Riley talked about the spotlight position battle at right tackle between redshirt sophomore Tobias Raymond and redshirt freshman Justin Tauanuu, the strongest tight end room he's had in his four years at USC, defensive tackle Jamaal Jarrett's progress, some players making surges this spring, thoughts on the upcoming transfer portal window and more.

​Aside from his obvious size, what has Jamaal Jarrett shown in the way of development for a guy who hasn't played much to this point?

"Yeah, we've been really pleased with the effort that he plays with, the intensity. There's a lot of intensity on the practice field, and he trained that way this winter. I think now more than anything it's just, one, getting used to the system, but I think fundamentally there's a lot that we wanted to clean up there, and even just now halfway through spring or almost halfway you can see that. I mean, he's starting to play lower, starting to play out of his hips more, starting to use his hands better. Just everything with the guy's improving, and when the fundamentals get better when you've got a talent like that you start to see some of the results behind it. So he's doing a great job. Obviously, Henny and Nua and Skyler Jones, our entire group there, has done a really good job with him."

What have you seen from the TEs group so far this spring?

"It's a deeper, certainly more talented group than what we've had. They've, with a couple of the receivers being down right now, have had a pretty active role in terms of just how much we've used them this spring, which has been great. They've had a lot of opportunities to make plays and are doing a nice job of it. So yeah, you feel their presence probably more on the practice field than you ever have because of numbers and how we're using them and plays that they're making. So I think we've got some really good competitive depth, we've got some good position battles going on in there. We've got some differing skill sets that will be kind of fun to see how they all involve and how we use them."

What are you seeing at right tackle from Tobias Raymond and Justin Tauanuu?

"They're both doing some really good things this spring. I think Tobias, his versatility is really important for us going forward. Tobias has established himself as one of our best offensive linemen. That's happened this spring, and Justin's playing very well. So some of that will be how the battle shakes out at the other positions as well, but we feel like the way those two guys are playing right now you feel like there's two starters there."