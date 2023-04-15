Opening comments:

"Fun day. Really, really fun day, competitive day. I told the team after that was a very end to our spring because I would say that's in a lot of ways what our spring has looked like in terms of kind of competitive, down-to-wire, and most days have been like that. A lot of my excitement comes from just in the past looking back at some of the better teams I've had a chance to be a part of, that's what it was like the majority of the time. Like every day was a battle, and if any player or any position group or any side of the ball didn't show up, the other group was going to make them pay and it created this great competitiveness back and forth. And I think those of you that were here at this game a year before, it may be tougher to tell from the stands, I don't know, but just the body types, some of the size, especially at the line of scrimmage, some of the competitive depth at a lot of these positions is very different in a much positive way.

"Very excited about that, it's been a really nice spring. This was a great way to finish it off. Obviously, this team has a lot of work in front of us, a lot that we've got to get better at. Our mentality this entire spring has been take the standard that was established in Year 1 and really go do something with it and really try to push it to another level. We've raised the standards for our guys in every part of the program to help achieve that, and I think by a large part these guys have done a good job attacking it.

"Again, successful day. I think we stayed healthy, which pretty fortunate to stay relatively healthy throughout the entire spring. Really got out of spring without any major injuries -- anything that will affect us much in the fall -- which obviously is a great positive. You saw a lot of guys making plays, including these two guys (Jacobe Covington and MarShawn Lloyd) right here. So a lot to build on but a lot to be excited about after today."

Who stood out to you today and really punctuated their spring?

"You know, it's always the hardest day for me to evaluate because during a normal game, you know, I'm on the sideline and either one of special teams or our offense or defense is out there and other than offense when I'm calling it you're able to kind of see it all. Whereas this one it just goes and goes and goes and goes. Obviously, Jacobe's play at the end and he had a couple other plays on the day, I thought really stood out. Christian Pierce's play, we've seen a couple shots of that from Christian this spring. I don't think anybody on either side of the line was real surprised to see that. And MarShawn had a couple of great plays really like he's had throughout spring.