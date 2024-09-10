"They’re good, all expected to play. Yeah, no issues. I think Mason has really progressed well. Having a week off was good for him. Jaylin was a late scratch in the game and was really close to being able to play, but we decided to play that one smart," he said.

The Trojans are still practicing this week, of course, and coach Lincoln Riley talked with reporters after the team wrapped up Tuesday.

USC is in the midst of an early by week after opening the season with two wins and surging to No. 11 in the national rankings.

What's the status of Eric Gentry, Mason Cobb and Jaylin Smith?

"They’re good, all expected to play. Yeah, no issues. I think Mason has really progressed well. Having a week off was good for him. Jaylin was a late scratch in the game and was really close to being able to play, but we decided to play that one smart. Yeah, all good with Eric. All good."

All active?

"Yeah."

What makes Easton Mascarenas-Arnold a good leader?

"He’s very steady. I think he did a good job coming in and getting to know the guys and trying to win the respect of guys in the locker room. But also had a good, aggressiveness about him early on, to be a part of the changes that we wanted to make and really embraced it. It’s his last run, and he’s a guy who’s kind of leaving it all out there, not just as a player, but as a leader as well. You respect him. He’s a consistent guy, a high energy guy. Football is really, really important to him. This team, this defense is really, really important to him. And that doesn’t every really waver. One of the best characteristics you can have as a leader is being steady, and not being one person one day and different the next. People know exactly what they can expect out of you. I think this team has a confidence of what he’s going to be every single day."

How important was it get so many reserves in the game?

"It’s huge. It’s really important. It’s why I’m glad we got some lights on, so we could finish everything. Those reps are invaluable. You don’t know when or how many times those are going to happen. A lot of those guys, to go out there and get their first burn in a game is important. Some guys came in and did a nice job. Got that first one out of the way and lot of these guys will have opportunities to get bigger roles, both this season and as time goes on. Game reps are invaluable, man. So it was fun to see those guys get in and play and by and large, I thought those guys handled it well."

What's been the maturation process for Anthony Lucas?

"There’s been a lot. There has. He was a guy last year that flashed a lot in practice, that was better in practice than he was in games. And he’s really settled in. I think the style of play right now really fits him. I think that’s been helpful. I think having some continuity with Shaun [Nua] and then also the newness of having Henny in the room and having D’Anton here. I think it’s been a great thing. I think he’s kind of realized, this is my time to step up and grow up, and so his effort level, his overall seriousness about it – it wasn’t bad before, but it’s definitely gone up a notch. I think there’s been more of a confidence this year, that what we see on the practice field, this isn’t going to be the only place we’ll see it. It feels a bit different. More mature. More steady. Also I think the scheme change, he’s one of the guys that certainly benefited from it.

How has the offensive line progressed and how critical is Jonah Monheim when you're playing in hostile environments?

"It’ll be super important. They’re a very good D-line, also some really good returning players. It’lkl be a challenging place to play. So yeah, having a guy that’s now played some games at that position and has obviously played a lot of football and been in a lot of different environments is really key. He’s our linchpin in there. He’s the steadying force. There's no question about that.

"We’re progressing. We’re getting more in sync as a group. We did some good things the other night. They threw some different things at us that were sometimes a challenge, especially on a short week, and I thought our guys handled it pretty well. Obviously, some big challenges coming up. We’re going to need those guys to be at our best."

Is the defensive staff better than you expected?

"My expectations were pretty high. Yeah. They were pretty high. They’ve done a good job. Like I’ve told y’all, I think, I knew the quality of individuals. I was – but, how well do they come together, and both them, the players, everybody together. Like, it’s still the power of the unit, not the power of the individuals. And that’s been, so far so good. There’s a lot of big challenges left. We got a long ways to go.”

How much has Kilian O'Connor's injury shuffled things on OL?

“Yeah, it’ll shuffle things a little bit. We’ll work, we’ve got a couple of guys that are going to take a few more reps at center now. And Kilian’s is not long-term, so we’re very, very fortunate there. But, in the immediate time right here, Gino will take some center reps, Amos will take some center reps, so we’re fortunate that those two guys have had quite a few of ‘em around here. So, losing a center is never easy, but we’re probably luckier than most, and we have several guys that are capable and have had some, banked reps on ‘em.”

In winter, you compared the trajectory of USC’s program to Michigan’s – still feel that’s apt, where do you feel in that process?

“Well, I think there was a lot of – yeah, I think in the beginning there was. It’s two blue-blood programs, two iconic programs, two programs that have been down. They had both some ups and downs, right when Jim got there. Yeah, lot of people on the outside thought, ‘Oh, they’re not going to be able to turn it around.’ And they stayed the course. I didn’t – the thing I respected the most about ‘em is I think they stayed very true and committed to their process, and ignored everybody on the outside that thought they deserved an opinion. And I think, that’s ultimately why they’ve had a lot of great seasons in a row.

"So, there’s obviously some big differences. Yeah, and I don’t get into big-picture stuff during the season. So, sorry about the progress piece.”

Does Anthony Lucas’ path compare to any guys you’ve coached before?

“Hmm, that’s a good question. ...That’s a really good question. You know, we had a D-lineman at OU that I thought had a little bit of a similar trajectory. Isaiah Thomas ended up becoming a really good player for us there our last couple of years and has done the NFL thing and done well. So, kind of the same thing, yeah. Was, it’s not uncommon, you know what I mean? Like, it’s just, sometimes, it’s just a play here or there and getting some confidence in games and really taking off. It’s not – you see it, you certainly see it. We have multiple guys on the team right now that are going through that a little bit, too. So, everybody for different reasons, but the lights come on for different people at different times. And, so far for him right now, he’s off to a good start.”