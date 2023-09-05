Riley also addressed the status of sophomore slot weapon Raleek Brown, acknowledging that he's considering redshirting this season. Riley talked about the matchup with Stanford, the play of the Trojans' linebackers last weekend, the ramifications on the offensive line from Quinones' injury and more.

Riley started his post-practice comments by announcing that offensive guard Gino Quinones is done for the season with a "lower leg injury" after being helped off the field Saturday vs. Nevada.

Opening statement ...

"Yeah, tough news on Gino -- lower leg injury, will miss the rest of the season. Hate it for him. He's really done an outstanding job, become a part of our rotation, valuable member. He's in good spirits. He's going to fight back, we'll get him fixed up and look forward to having him back. He's going to be a big part of the future of the offensive line and the teams here. Unfortunately, just won't be on the field the rest of the season. So we need some other guys to step up, and we look forward to those guys doing so."

As a fellow offensive guy, what stands out about Troy Taylor's scheme?

"You know, very adaptable. It's fun to watch. I watched him before at different spots he's been. He's always done a great job and very creative -- does a good job of mixing in both the run and throw game. Throws a lot of different looks at you and has continued, I think, to evolve as time's went on and continued to find ways to create advantages for his guys. So I certainly respect [him]."

Have you noticed a difference with the new clock rules?

"Ahh, maybe one possession a game, right? There's times you look up and there's a little more off the clock than you feel, but I don't think it's as drastic as everybody's making it out to be. Am I in favor of it? Probably not. I think we've got a great product. I think less of it is not good. We don't play 20-something games, but do I think it's like a huge deal that's like some game-altering decision? Not really. It's, I think, just a lot of people have opinions on it and I get it, but I think at the end of the day I think here in a few weeks nobody will be talking about it and it probably won't ever be talked about again."

What do you remember from recruiting David Bailey?

"Yeah, you're right, it was quick so got to know him pretty quick. He's a neat kid, really smart kid, and yeah, I got a chance to get around him there a little bit. I thought he was a really talented player, and it's been no surprise to me to see that he's done well at Stanford. I think an athletic kid that obviously came out of a great program and has a lot of goals both, from what I remember, both kind of inside the game and outside of the game. No, we thought he would have been a great fit here, but he's obviously done a great job at Stanford and had a great first game against Hawaii."

Any concern about the penalty numbers through two weeks?

"Penalty numbers aren't the story -- it's the kind of penalties. We've had a few aggressive penalties that I think we'll clean up. We've had a few kind of what we call administrative penalties, a few unforced errors. Some of our false starts, a few of those things that have obviously got to be corrected. Not the numbers, but a few too many unforced errors that have to get better as the season goes on, as we get into conference."

Raleek wasn't at the game Saturday, is there anything you can say on Raleek's status?

"Yeah, he's looking at the possibility of redshirting -- that's part of the world right now. We'll see what happens. You know, I can still certainly foresee him being a big part of the team this year. You just never know week to week and you never know as years go on, different opportunities present themselves so he's going to continue to work, we're going to continue to develop him like crazy. I still believe he's got an outstanding skill set that fits us in a lot of ways. It's like, I compare to just, you see guys make big changes and the transition for him was and is a big change. It's not always perfect in the beginning, and I think a chance to continue to improve and work on those skills and get better as a player, he's got to make the most of this time and then when opportunity presents itself, whether it's this year or next year, be as ready as he possibly can be."

Did Saturday's inside linebacker play change anything as far as reps moving forward?

"Well, it's a competition and those guys played well. Really, Shane and Raesjon ended up with the majority of snaps and played well, certainly made their case for why they should continue to play. I think it was the two cleanest games we've had as an inside linebacker core here, the two cleanest individual performances that we've had up to this point. So yeah, when you get an opportunity and you show something you earn the right to continue to compete, you earn the right to continue to gain reps. So yeah, I like it because I think we got a handful of guys in the room that can play and I think they all know it, and they're going to have to compete hard against one another to be one of the two guys that's out there for us."

How would you assess the play in the two-minute drill at the end of the first half?

"Well, it was terrible in the first game, and then offensively we fumbled so offense has been awful. Defense, bad in the first game and about as good as you can possibly do in the second game, especially with the fumbled snap. Offensively, we had a good drive going and obviously had the fumbled snap -- it was a huge stop by the defense to really make a big deal there. I know I addressed that after the game, so it's going to be big, it's going to be important, there's going to be a lot of games decided by that, especially now if the clock does, even if you're one possession a game less, that's going to shrink the game even if it's not a huge way like we talked about before. By nature of that, you're going to create probably a few more tight games at the end and some of those instances where two-minute offense or defense is going to decide who ends up winning the game. So it's something that has to get better here."

How do you feel about the O-line without Gino?

"Well, we started a little bit different group the other day. You now, it hurts losing Gino. He was a really good player and a very valuable member. Now, we do have other guys that can step in there and play and have played and play well. So yeah, I think it puts some more opportunities on the shoulders of Kingston and Pregnon and Alani, some of those guys inside that need to step up and go take it. We suspect that they will, but obviously yeah, it's one guy less than you'd like to have."

What do you see Zachariah Branch's role growing into as a receiver?

"It just depends on how consistent he is. We've got some depth in that room, but he's obviously played a lot of offensive snaps here in the first few games. He's a weapon, and the more he continues to grow the more he's able to put on display that he's able to do, the better we're going to be, the more we're going to be able to use him. Kind of like any guy out there, he's got the capability of great plays and we've seen some of that already, but his consistency will tell the tale of how many snaps he gets."