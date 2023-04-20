How do you balance evaluating the run game's success in the spring game from an offensive and defensive perspective?

"There was some good, some bad, some in between I think on both sides. I thought that first O-line was pretty solid, played pretty good, pretty mistake-free, gave the guys some nice lanes to run in. I thought the second O-line, we had a couple of guys we thought really stood up and played well. I thought Elijah Paige really played well, Cooper did a nice job Mason Murphy did a nice job -- he bounced back and forth a little bit between both -- both there was good things in the run game. Which some of that for the O-line, it certainly helps sometimes when you simply both offensively and defensively, there's not a lot of moving bullets coming at you and you're just kind of playing a little more straight up, so I think that helped some of the young guys.

"Certainly, I thought the backs, we missed a few cuts but had some explosive runs, obviously. I thought the two young played well. Darwin also had a couple nice runs, obviously MarShawn had obviously the swing pass that was a really big play -- it's kind of a glorified perimeter run. Defensively, we got in the backfield quite a bit, had a couple chances to get the guys down in the backfield that we missed. Obviously, we made a few of them, had some TFLs where we were pretty active at times. I thought we missed a couple of tackles, especially a couple of runs that got out. Missed a few tackles that we need to make, but there's was also some really good open-field tackles and some really good tackling on display. Yeah, I thought the first groups, we misfit a run I think the second play of the spring game and other than that the first groups were pretty good ball and pretty competitive on both sides. The second groups and some of the third groups were as expected -- there were some big plays and some really good things, there were also mistakes on both sides that gave the other sides chances to make big plays that they capitalized off of.

"So yeah, it's was obviously pretty vanilla in terms of scheme and at that point you're just evaluating guys coming off the ball, guys getting off blocks, right? Guys that can run through tackles, guys that you're obviously counting on to make those open-field tackles and those one-on-one tackles. So yeah, there's some good, some bad and some in-between. We went a little bit more live this spring than we went the previous spring, and I thought that certainly showed up. You could tell, it's good for obviously both sides, but we tackled a lot defensively this spring -- even the days we weren't allowed to go full-contact and go to the ground there was some type of tackling drill every single day this spring and often more than one. And I thought the results of that were positive. It's helping us as ball-carriers too. There's obviously beneficial to both -- it's different when you've got to tackle somebody to the ground when you're not doing it all the time; it's obviously different as a ball-carrier when you're getting tackled to the ground [with] both the ball security and trying to come out of those tackles. We did more of it this spring. I would anticipate having a fall camp where relative to last year we do a little more as well."

Could you clarify Ethan White's status and how do you feel about the OL depth with that and Courtland Ford entering the portal?

"Yeah, Ethan, I think unfortunately there's an injury there that to the best of my knowledge right now I think the plan is right now is kind of reevaluating if he's going to play football further. That's kind of the chief reason that were in this. I don't want to take any announcement or take away his ability to communicate it on his own terms, but there's an injury situation that looks like it's going to prevent him from playing further and I'll let him take it from there. Obviously, we were excited to get him. It's football -- certainly these things come up and we get it. There's football and there's also long-term health, and we understand guys have got to make those decisions and the best decisions for themselves. So, disappointed for that, but again, that's unfortunately part of this game.

"With Courtland on his way out, certainly got two guys that you expected to be here that now aren't going to be here -- of course, that's the nature of the beast now. So, yeah, we're certainly going to look at bringing a guy or two in here, there's no question. It's an important position, obviously. We're bringing in some freshmen that we're really excited about, but also those guys are true freshmen. When you lose essentially two older guys that you're expecting to have on the roster and all of a sudden they're not going to be there, it's certainly something that has to be addressed and we're going to try to get it addressed here in the next several weeks."