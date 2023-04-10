What can fans expect to see on Saturday?

"Well, it should be a fun day. Obviously building off the excitement of Year 1 and kind of what that became. This team's done a really nice job really throughout spring. I know we've talked about it probably even too much, but how far ahead we are compared to Year 1 and to be able to put that on display for our fans will be great. Obviously, we're excited to be able to do Caleb's Heisman presentation -- a lot of people don't know, when a school wins a Heisman the player gets a Heisman and then the school also gets a trophy as well. It's a big deal because the Heisman Trust comes in, they bring it in, they typically do it around the spring game and they're only going to be at one spring game obviously this year and that's the Trojans. That'll be a cool moment, have a chance to honor some of our seniors from this last year. And then, yeah, I think there's a lot of new, exciting players that our fans will certainly be excited to see."

What's the game format going to look like?

"We're going to play ball. From a defensive and offensive perspective, we're going to go live -- we're going to play. We're going to play a half of football, so it will happen, for our fans you get in, you get to see a good fun-filled half of football. It's not going to take all day, we're going to hustle through it and then move on. We'll do a few special teams phases to let those guys work, but those won't necessarily be live. We got some guys there I think they'll enjoy seeing. So yeah, we're looking forward to the game. We've worked with this format, we did it last year, which you always try to find a way if you can't go two completely separate teams -- which we're not quite able to -- how do you make it competitive? So we came up with this format a few years ago and we actually, every single time we've done it we've had a one-score, very close game where the defense starts with so many points. They have a few ways, like creating a turnover, a pick-6, a safety, a fourth-down stop where they can add to that score, and then obviously you've got the offense trying to score in traditional ways to catch them. But like I said, I think this will be the third or fourth one we've done and all of them have been one-score games."