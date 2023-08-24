We haven't talked much about De'jon Benton this camp -- what did he do to earn that 'OR' status at DT and how has Bear Alexander progressed through camp?

"Yeah, Dede's done a nice job. He's active, which he's kind of always been. I think he's added a little bit of mass, a little bit of strength, stronger at the point of attack than I think he was going into last season, and that was a point of emphasis for him. We've seen some real improvement there. He had some pretty explosive moments in games last year that were really, really good. We've challenged him to become more consistent and he's done that on the practice field, so has earned the right to get in there and play some reps.

"Yeah, Bear's done well -- was a little limited early in fall camp, so we're playing catchup a little bit in terms of conditioning, in terms of just learning the defense and getting fully acclimated but has really made up a lot of ground here the last couple of weeks and starting to get into a little bit of game shape, being able to play a lot of plays in a row and again understanding exactly what we're doing defensively -- that was really grown here in the last few weeks. So he's developing, excited to see him play. You can tell when he cuts it loose and you can see his gifts. He gives our guys on the offensive line a hard time when he really gets going."

What did Alani Noa do to earn 'OR' status on the depth chart?

"He's been one of our best O-linemen. He's incredibly gifted really for a young guy, plays hard, plays really physical and has done a good job picking our stuff up. He's a smart kid, he gets the game, he's still learning certainly, but he's playing with some guys in there that have played a lot of ball and that's certainly helpful and he's been very good mentally. So, yeah, just impressed with his consistency, his physicality, effort and kind of mentality he plays with. For any offensive lineman, that's where it starts. You have to have that and he does that consistency like a veteran. You love seeing that, and with that, he's improved rapidly and there's no question he's going to -- we'll see what the rotation ends up being or who ends up starting and all that, we've still got competitions ongoing like we told you guys, but he's certainly going to play."

What would be your recommendation for regulating NIL in recruiting?

"I think it's different now, it's different for every state, it's different for every school, it's different how every school's administration handles it, every school's compliance, every family is different. So yeah, I think at some point -- we've all said it, right? -- I think everybody just wants some uniformity at some point. I don't know that I have the answer. I think the answer may be something potentially much bigger than just simply one real change or policy change here or there. I think it's something we've got to really look at. I think the transparency of what these guys are receiving from an NIL standpoint, I think, would be a great thing. But it's something that's got to have some teeth to it. There's got to be a real incentive and mechanism and then penalties in place if things are not reported because I think that could potentially help a lot of this. I think we all want the same thing, right? I think in a perfect world what everybody would love to have is, college athletes have at it. If you're a high school athlete in a state where they allow NIL, have at it, go get it, do the best you can. I don't think anybody wants it to seep into recruiting and become part of a prospect's decision, but that's where it is right now and it's going to take more than one policy change or more than one just simple rule to maybe get us to the right spot. You're probably talking about something much, much bigger than just that.

"So, like I said, we're all learning about it, it's evolved even in the last year -- it's evolved a lot -- it's going to continue to evolve. So yeah, the hard thing is, you take like an NFL team, everybody knows what the salary cap is right? The laws are all the same. Everything, it's transparent and it's very kind of out in the open and it's very, there's not one set of rules for this team and one set of rules for that team, right? I think that's why that model works. As a lot of coaches, a lot of people have said, we're stuck somewhere right now in between kind of half professional, half amateur right now."