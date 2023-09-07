What's stood out about Tahj Washington's development in the time you've had him?

"I said it I think on the show the other night, he’s just so steady, he’s so consistent. He’s such a consistent competitor, he’s a consistent teammate, he’s a consistent listener, he just, he’s very intentional in everything he does. You see his notes after a meeting and it’s so thorough, so detailed, so intentional, I feel like he’s a guy that goes out on the practice field every single day with a mindset to go get better and truly only worries about what he can control and doesn’t seem to give any thought to anything else, whether it’s as a student, whether it’s as on the field as a receiver, a special teams player, his aspirations to potentially be a chef down the line. The guy can draw, he can just do anything. He’s really talented, but then he really just puts his mind to things and it’s been impressive to see. His mindset is, as a coach, that’s kind of what you draw up. If you had a team full of guys like that, you’d be really, really difficult to beat and he’s a great, great example for every single other player in this program.

How does a disruptive DT like Bear Alexander affect how an OC calls a game?

"I think having great interior players can be one of the great advantages defensively. Look at the NFL, the guy who’s been the most dominant player in the NFL for probably a long time which is right down the road here with Aaron. I think offensively, it’s one of the toughest things to deal with is when there’s an elite inside guy because they’re going to be part of the run game, anytime you can get push in the interior of the pocket in the throw game, it’s a factor. You can’t really – if there’s a great corner, even at times a great D-end, maybe you can do some things just away from ‘em, right? But linebackers and interior D-linemen are just obviously, naturally by alignment, they’re just kind of right there in the middle of it all. So yeah, it’s important, obviously, it kind of goes back to our conversation in the offseason, that was an area that we knew we had to take some big steps and I think between several of those guys inside, we’ve seen some real positive signs here in the first few."