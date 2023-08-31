Are these early games really just about learning about your team, experimenting with different calls, etc?

"Yeah, probably some of both, i don’t know it’s like play calls that you wouldn’t normally try, I think you’re going out there every game, trying to do your best as a coach and put the guys in position to make plays and to have success so it’s not like that in a preseason game because the results still count, you gotta win. This isn’t the NFL or a bunch of other sports where you can afford a bunch of losses. Obviously putting yourself in position to win and be successful is No. 1. But there’s certainly some experimenting with lineups, depending on the guys that earn reps, which I know we’ve talked about at length this week and I do still think you’re kind of figuring out the personality of the team. That’s the one scenario despite all the things we do, the spring game is the closest thing to it, but it still feels very different than a real game against a different opponent in a packed stadium. You try to simulate it as much as you can, but it just feels different, especially for those guys that haven’t done it before so yeah, I think you learn a lot from that tape. We’ve identified a lot that we think we need to get better at, adjust, areas where we can get guys settled in or settled down to just go play ball and I think we’ll do a better job of that this week."

Is this team prepared to handle success?

"I think we are. I think as a staff, majority of people on staff have experience in high level programs and places where success is expected so I think that’s helpful when you have a lot of coaches who have coached at some big-time places. And so i think for us being able to lay out a plan and be able to share some of our experiences and some of our knowledge with our guys is helpful, i also think having some players that have played in other high-profile programs is certainly helpful there as well. But listen, every year feels different, every scenario feels a little bit different. You’ve got to be able to adapt and adjust to whatever the challenges were and get to your best and the challenges in some ways this year is the same and in some ways, as we’ve talked about, are different. This is not Year 1, this is not the complete re-start, this is – we’ve talked a lot about it – you’re not convincing guys right now that we can win, they know we can where last year where it was a little bit of the other way around.

"But yeah, the challenge is with that, our challenge as a team is you have to block out all of that noise, you have to block out all of those distractions that really don’t, they don’t count for anything at the end of the day. Nobody cares where you were ranked to start the season. Nobody cares what some poll or somebody in the media or some magazine or whatever said about you. Here in a few months, nobody’s going to talk about that. All it’s going to be is how did you play through the year, how did you finish? That’s ultimately what we’re all going to get judged on. I think if you have a singular focus that way and we know to become the team that we want to be that we just have to relentlessly just improve and just keep going, we’ll have a chance. But that’s our challenge this year, is not get too caught up in all of that and just staying the course and i think there’s some examples of that last week with our team, specifically in the first half, we addressed it a little bit at halftime, was proud of the way we responded in the third quarter, but we gotta come out and do that and take some big steps this week."

Are there ways you challenge your coaching staff each game?

"Yeah, we grade ourselves just like we do the players. Whether it’s going back through, there’s a million ways we do it. We grade ourselves on quality of calls that we thought we made. Did we continually put our guys in the best position. Some of that is game planning through the week. Some of that’s gotta be right in the moment calls that you have to make. We grade ourselves on did we feel like we played the best lineups? Did we feel like our subpatterns were good, did we grade ourselves on communication in game because obviously things start moving quickly and the communication – for those that have never been on a headset or never kind of been in the fire with the communication, there’s a lot going on, man, a lot going on. So yeah, I mean, that’s – your ability to prepare as a coach and then be really, really maintain your focus and your performance throughout the game is obviously just as critical as the players from a focus standpoint.

"So we are – we’re hard on ourselves, probably harder on ourselves than we are on the players because we don’t want to let those guys down and we want to make sure we’re doing our part for the team. We gotta hold up our end of the bargain. So yeah, we evaluate it, spend a lot of time on that, always pushing ourselves to get better. And something we’ve tried to do is own our mistakes, not just in front of the staff, but in front of the team too. To give the example, if I screwed something up in a game, I’m going to tell the team because I’m going to call you out if you mess something up but why should I be held to any standard different from any other player? So we’ve tried to own those in front of the guys and make sure that they know we’re striving to improve just as much as they need to be."

What grade did you give the staff last week?

"I don’t give them a number grade so it’s not like, oh, we graded 80% on this, but for us, it’s more going back through situations that happened, calls that happened and identifying the ones where we need to do better than this. This is not what we need to do, what’s the adjustment, where was the breakdown and then let’s fix this so it doesn’t happen again."