Bryson Shaw said you were more present at the early morning offseason workouts this year -- what went into that?

"I was probably -- I don't know if I totally agree with that, honestly. I was at probably the same amount that I've been at. I would say, yeah, just in general, the biggest thing would be, and the players probably feel a little bit, when you're not in there every time that you're doing something positionally with the quarterbacks, not every second that something football-wise is going on, it obviously frees you up to do more things. So I had a chance to be more present in all other areas of the program. I think it's been a byproduct of that, and so far it's been really positive for everybody -- the feedback I've gotten and certainly feeling like, you kind of feel the sense as well that you're around the guys just a little bit more in total than maybe I was before, which was certainly one of the goals of the move that we made."

What is the biggest area you're challenging Miller Moss to grow and elevate?

"Just I think continuing to build and continuing to grow. He grew a lot the last two years. He's got a good understanding of what we're doing. I think he's had to resist sometimes the urge or temptation to want to do more. Every player has a style that fits them, and every player's style is going to be a little bit different, and you want to improve within what you are but you don't want to try to be something maybe that you're not. Everybody quarterback I know I've ever been involved with, you kind of hit that point, right? It's like you're getting better, you're gaining confidence, you're excited, and then you see sometimes guys get too far outside the framework of who they are as a player. At times you've got to rein it back in and Miller's going to have to do that some. As he grows, he knows what we're doing offensively. He knows it as good as any player on our roster. He's had a lot of reps around here, he's very confident in it, but it's continuing to build within the framework of who he is as a quarterback and really understanding and owning that. That certainly, more than most, is a big part of his journey right now.

"And then continuing, he's got a leadership presence on this team. Continuing to learn his new teammates, learn the new dynamics of this team. This team in a lot of ways feels really, really different than where we were 12 months ago. Not necessarily better or worse -- just different. So the leadership required is going to be different as well, so we certainly are expecting him to step up in that regard and I'm seeing him put a lot of effort toward that right now."

Ceyair Wright is not on the roster -- is there an update on what happened with him or could he return?

"He's still away from the team right now. There hasn't been really any development on that."

How would you describe the overall state of the tight end room right now?

"It's obviously unfortunate we don't have Lake. That also has probably been a great opportunity for Tabo, for Joey Olsen, for Kade Eldridge -- those three guys specifically are getting a ton of reps. We're pretty thin right now at wideout, so we've repped those guys a ton. We're really featuring them this spring, and they're all getting a really large chunk of the reps, which is great for their development. And honestly, even if Lake was healthy, with the amount of reps he's had around here, he would certainly still be repping but I think we would have still been featuring those guys a lot no matter what. So, no, I've been excited about their development. I think both Tabo and Kade from last year have done some really good things. They both really did some really nice things in the bowl game for us, and that's continued there. They're tough, physical kids that have really started to understand the position -- the position in a lot of ways was kind of new for both of them when they got here. Tabo as a linebacker and then Kade kind of was just a do-it-all guy in high school, so they've really had to start kind of from the ground up, and Zach's done a really nice job teaching those guys and developing.

"And then we've been excited, we've seen some nice flashes from Joey Olsen early on in spring. He has made some plays -- he can run around, can catch the ball, he's learning a lot more about the blocking and certainly all the other responsibilities that position handles. Yeah, I mean, you look at it, get Lake back here and add the two other guys here -- obviously with Walker and Walter here pretty quickly -- and pretty quickly it's going to be the deepest and most talented tight end room that we've had in our time at 'SC by a long ways, which is what we've wanted. We haven't quite had the depth or the full talent in there that we've really desired to had. I think the additions and some of these guys coming back and getting better have helped us take steps in that direction."

Which position group do you feel needs to take the next step to get this team to its goals?

"I would say it's hard to narrow it down to one. I mean, it's a new team. Every position group has something new about it, and then on top of it we're installing a brand new defense. So yeah, there's major changes at every offensive position even though the system is still the same. We have a new position coach in the offensive room with Anthony and the running backs, so there's certainly adjustments and tweaks there. And then, yeah, how could you not say -- it would be tough to just single out one. Everybody needs to climb, everybody needs to get better. That's probably the boring answer and not what you were hoping for me to say, but it really is the truth.

"I think if I were to really like lean in on, they're all super important, but in terms of like changes compared to what we were doing it's hard not to really point out the defensive line. The changes defensively are probably more radical there than at any other level of our defense. Those guys, it's not just learning, it's not necessarily a scheme thing, it's the way we teach technique and fundamentals is much different than what we were doing before. It's not just do I have the A gap or do I rush the edge or do I drop? There's a whole lot to it, and really just a new way of thinking. It's been fun to see those guys get developed by Henny and Shaun. I like some of the young depth and young talent -- guys are getting better fast, but that will obviously be a really key group like it is every year, especially in the situation that we're going into."