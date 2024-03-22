Is there recovery timeline for Zion Branch, Lake McRee and Gino Quinones?

"Yeah, expect them all to be full-go or close to full-go for fall camp. Lake will probably be, just because his injury was later than the others, he'll probably be the latest one, but he's way ahead so he's certainly got a shot to be a participant and hopefully a full participant for fall camp. The other two certainly will be. So all three of those guys, really, really hard workers. Like, guys that attack the process. You don't worry about their mentality or their aggressiveness in terms of their rehab. They're all ahead. Zion and Gino are starting to get to the point where they can do a few things functionally out on the field. Lake's still a little bit further behind them, but yeah, very hopeful and expecting to have them all this season."

Which early enrollee freshmen have stood out to you so far?

"Hard to say after two days. There's not any that I would give back, which I guess you can't now, right? So, no, it's been so far, so good. I like the young linebackers kind of how they move and fly around. They've caught my eye. [Marquis] Gallegos, Marcelles [Williams] have certainly caught my eye. All of the young guys on the front -- you see the size, the length, the potential. All of those guys certainly are exciting. Bryan Jackson's done some nice things, DJ Jordan's done some nice things, some of the young O-linemen we like. Yeah, all of them. They're all still freshmen, they're all still swimming, but there's certainly some ability there."

What did you see from the team from practice one to two?

"Probably a little bit more energy. We did a little bit more team and competitive drills today, so you kind of felt the juice of it coming up. So yeah, even a little bit more energy here in the second day. I think the excitement of coming in, making some of the corrections and coming out, knowing that you're going to be better, you could just see that across the board, which is really, really good. Obviously, they're excited for Saturday. These days are fun, but they don't prepare to put shoulder pads on and hearing the pops and playing the game from a physical standpoint. So, looking forward to that."

There was a report that Caleb Williams was ready to play in the bowl game but chose not to so that Miller Moss would have an opportunity to prove himself -- is that how you recall it?

"I don't think I would delve into the specifics of it. I think Caleb made a decision based on his professional career, which I certainly get. Is he the type of teammate that would look at it and see that on top of that it could help another guy? Yes. But I don't know that it's accurate that somebody simply wouldn't play because of that. I know he obviously, as much as anybody, was obviously very excited for the way Miller played."