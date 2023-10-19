Is there an update on Max Williams, and what did you learn from preparing for the wildcat against Arizona State?

"Yeah, Max has been limited for us this week, not full go, we’ll see if he’s available, but definitely questionable right now. Yeah, and I think lessons from the wildcat, we certainly prepared for it for Arizona State. We were anticipating it. I think the biggest lesson for us on it was how important it is to tackle good backs. Obviously, Utah has several good backs on the roster, they’ve shown that here through the years, shown it through this year, and our ability to tackle, to get off blocks, to constrict the gaps, not give those guys room to run, I think is the most important thing. We did a good job on the back last week, a bigger guy, obviously tackling for us, like any defense, is paramount to your success and the No. 1 thing is we gotta control gaps so that they don’t come through with a lot of momentum and then obviously we gotta do a great job tackling, gang tackling, getting these guys down, not having yards after the contact."

Do you expect any OL personnel changes and how much can that unit really get better this deep into the season?

"You can definitely – we can definitely still get a lot better. WE have some options, we’ve looked at a couple of different lineups this week. Still got a couple days here to go before game time so we’ll make that decision, but like I said the other day, playing some of the different lineups that we did early in the year, playing different people has its benefits and i think in the second half of the season, we’ll see that. In terms of, we’ve had different guys play, we’ve had different guys rep and feel that we have some options. We went through this a little bit last year too and had some guys out. Had some different lineups. Vorhees was out a little bit during some of that time. Obviously we lost Brett at the end. Dedich was out for some time last year. So Haskins was out some time. So we’re used to it. Yeah, I think, can we get better and play better? Of course we can. We’ve played – we’ve had some stretches this year on the offensive line where we’ve played better than we did at any point last year. We’ve kind of been, kind of like the rest of the offense, we’ve been really close to playing really good. There’s a lot of good, you just don't see it yet because we haven’t put it together all 11 and that’s obviously our challenge and what we gotta do a lot better job of. And we did it pretty well early in the year and played really well in some of those games, played really well in Stanford, played really well against Arizona State, played really well the first half, kind of the first three quarters of Colorado, so we’ve done it, but we gotta go do it, do go it against a good group here this week and we do feel like we’ve got some options in terms of lineup and we’ll make a decision going into the game and if it’s going good, then we’ll stick with it, if not, we feel like we have some different combinations that we feel like we can go to."

Caleb Williams' right pinky finger has been taped up for a couple games, is that affecting his throws?

"Nah, he got it hit, ah, I can’t remember, it’s been a few games ago, it’s just been a little bit sore, kind of tender, but hasn’t affect him, hasn’t affected play, so nah, just more of a, I don’t know, kind of a nagging nuisance, but not a hindrance to play."