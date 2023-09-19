Trojans coach Lincon Riley talked about facing a new-look Sun Devils team with a new coaching staff that was down to its fourth-string quarterback in a 29-0 loss to Fresno State on Saturday, what USC emphasized over the bye week, the challenge of playing nine straight games to close the regular season and the decision to suspend Orange County Register beat reporter Luca Evans from covering the team for two weeks.

How do you feel about nine straight games to close the regular season and how does affect your approach?

"It doesn't. We're just ready for one. You go play them all no matter what, whether it's a more kind of natural break in the middle. We've all been a part of these stretches before. There's positives and negatives both ways -- I think the bottom line is you've just got to handle it well. Wherever the bye week falls, however many games you have in a row, you can make the argument about rest on a bye week, you can make the argument about keeping rhythm and not having a break then on a bye week. I don't know that it all matters at the end, you just have to handle it. We're given the schedule well in advance. We know when we're going to play and when the breaks are and it's up to us to have a great plan to get it done and our guys execute it."

What policies did the OC Register reporter violate to prompt the suspension?

"There was more than one. Media here has been great partners in my two years here. I have enjoyed working with the media thoroughly, I don't feel like we have too many rules, too many policies, but the ones that we do have we take them serious because my first job is not to -- even though it is part of my job -- is not to the media, it's not to the fans, it's not to anybody else. It's to protecting our players. That is first and foremost. That will always be priority No. 1. So there was enough there, I know the article in question, there were multiple policies broken and I felt like it was far enough that we needed to act. But we'll look forward to welcoming back the reporter in question when that time comes."

What specific policies?

"Like I said, there were multiple that were broken, but I'm not going to get into the specifics today."

You wanted to clean up the penalties over the bye week, what went into that?

"We made a big emphasis in the team meeting last week after the game, just a big emphasis point on it. We tried to show the guys not only the ones from our first three games, but also examples across the country, not just this year but historically in major games of penalties that played a huge, huge role and a lot of times have been deciding factors. You don't want to put yourself in that mode where like, OK, we're way up in a game and it's no big deal. Because again it's a behavior, it's something that matters and all of a sudden when that comes up in a later game, it may be a tied game in the fourth quarter, that thing could be the difference. So I think making a point of that, like anything doing a great job of coaching it and putting our guys in those situations and making sure that we get it corrected."

How would you evaluate where the O-line is at?

"Well, I think we've progressed through the first three weeks. I think we're starting to maybe settle in a little bit on a lineup and I think the continuity showed up from the first couple of games -- the third game we played here we played better here this last game. And you're banking on that, right? You have a few returners, but you have a lot of new faces in that room and guys that have not played together yet. So you're banking on those reps adding up over time and the group starting to gel. So yeah, getting on the road you get tested, you can get tested with the road atmosphere, you can get tested against a good defense. So yeah, there's going to be plenty of tests. We understand that and this will be a big step for those guys. Typically, good road football starts with playing really good on the line of scrimmage and we'll need to do it on both [sides]."

What goes into prepping young guys who have never played on the road before?

"There's a lot to it. I think you do some of it as coaches, explaining to them the different challenges. I think the big deal is to not be surprised by anything, to understand that it's still football but it is going to feel different to playing at home and the challenges are going to be different. So we've got to show them and we've got to be able to walk them through that and prepare them. I think that also falls a lot on your leadership of your team and your guys to maybe share some of their experiences and kind of give them a feel for what it's like and the things that are important to playing road football. And then they've got to be open to understanding and learning. They've got to understand this isn't high school, if you came from potentially a smaller college, some of these bigger atmospheres are a little bit different animal and they're a lot of fun, but you've got to be ready for them."

What stands out about Arizona State with a new staff?

"Well, their staffs that we've got a little bit of familiarity with. Obviously, the head coach, a lot of the offensive stuff, certainly the defensive coaches all came from this league. And then there's a reason why you get a head coaching job at Arizona State or you get a coordinator job at Arizona State. It means you've done a pretty good job, and all of those guys were. So, no, it's a good staff. These guys are good coaches. You can see the things that they're doing and the world will look at it and think one thing, they're not as far away as people think they are. Sometimes that's, we've all been there man at the beginning of a program. Sometimes it can kind of feel that way, but these are good coaches. It's nice to have some familiarity, but you also know you're going up against people who are really good too, so there's a challenge."

It looks like they might be on their fourth-string QB, what do you do in that situation as a play-caller?

"Yeah, I hope I don't find out. It's not an easy thing, not because you don't have talent or talented, capable guys in the room, but probably the last time you've repped a third or fourth quarterback might have been fall camp. So everybody's structured differently, but obviously the challenge is obviously getting it done in a short amount of time. Now, having some time to prepare like the group does this week and knowing it's going to happen and being prepared for it is one thing. It happening in a game all of a sudden like the other night, you lose a couple guys just like that, that's going to be hard on anybody. I don't care who you are, I don't care who the coaches are, I don't care who the players are. We're sure we'll see a pretty prepared group that'll be ready for it. Kenny and those guys are good coaches, so we'll see a good plan and they're going to throw some stuff at you."