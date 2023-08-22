Do you have an injury update on Solo Tuliaupupu?

"Yeah, confirmation he had just had a procedure to repair a lower leg injury. He'll end up missing the season for us. Obviously, real disappointed. He was having a great camp, had a great spring, but still going to have a great chance to have him back with us again next fall and knowing him and what he's fought back from it would be no surprise to us all to see him do it. So he got that repaired today and we'll see him back out here soon."

How disappointing is it for a guy like that who has fought through so much already?

"It's the tough part of our game. Every day you come out here you put your body on the line -- you just never know when it's going to be. A guy like him, he leaves it all out there every single play. You have no regrets. He's already got the attitude that he's going to come back stronger, so I wouldn't maybe go too far right now on the disappointment. He's excited and already motivated to get back and we're going to back him."

Aside from Solo, how is the health otherwise?

"Better, better. We've improved some here over the last week. We had a pretty physical camp. Other than that, we're pretty clean on anything major, but just some of the normal things you have coming out of camp. And last week we were able to get some guys healthy, and we're right now probably the healthiest we've been minus him since we started fall camp."