After USC's Thursday morning practice, coach Lincoln Riley joined reporters on his weekly Zoom call for his final comments before taking the No. 10 Trojans to Stanford.

Riley was asked about the status of freshman running back Raleek Brown and left it ambiguous, albeit encouraging.

"I would say any of our guys that got dinged up, which wasn't many, but I would say all of those guys certainly still have a great shot to play in the game. I wouldn't even be close to ruling anybody out at this point, so it's been very positive there," Riley said.

He also talked about preparing for Stanford, aspects of the matchup that standout, the role executive director of recruiting Annie Hanson plays in his department and what it will be like going against his former Oklahoma defensive back Patrick Fields, who now plays for the Cardinal.

Read all of Riley's comments here:

Stanford didn't run the ball well last year across the board -- what did you see with Austin Jones that convinced you he could be an asset?

"I think the body of work, you turn on the tape. We thought he was a very versatile player. We thought he did a good job, they obviously used him a bunch in the throwing game last year and he did a really good job with that [and] pass protection. We thought the opportunities he got to run the ball, he had good vision, explosion, ran hard, and again just the combination of all that and bringing some experience and some game reps to a backfield where we felt that was important, it made it a no-brainer for us."

Any update on Raleek's status for Saturday? And when you're facing a team that prides itself on establishing the run, how important is it to keep the ball and run effectively on the other side?

"I would say any of our guys that got dinged up, which wasn't many, but I would say all of those guys certainly still have a great shot to play in the game. I wouldn't even be close to ruling anybody out at this point, so it's been very positive there.

"In terms of the run game, yeah, it's absolutely very important. You understand this is a game that it could potentially become a low possession game. Stanford certainly has tried to do that at times in the past and done a really good job of it. Obviously, it puts a premium on how well we play defensively, it puts a premium on how well we can control the line of scrimmage offensively. To make the most of those possessions, you're certainly going to have to be able to run the football. So I think the potential for a low-possession game -- doesn't mean it's going to happen -- but the potential for that maximizes the opportunities really for everybody on both sides of the ball. In essence, you've got to make them count."

Alex Grinch got emotional talking about Patrick Fields -- what are your thoughts on seeing him on the Stanford sideline this week? And with him and Austin on USC, is it a wash in terms of the intel being shared?

"Yeah, Pat's awesome. He's one of my favorite guys I've ever had the pleasure to coach and probably even more -- he did a lot for us on the field but even more for what he did off the field. He was a captain, was extremely involved in the community, was extremely in some of the different movements that were happening throughout those years, and just an awesome kid. A tremendous student. When he called me and told me his plan, it was no surprise just because you know the quality of person he is and he's a guy that's always looking forward and planning for the future and makes every move very strategically. He was a guy who got the most out of his education. I mean, he's one of those guys you wish you had 20 of them in the locker room, but they just don't make a whole lot like him. So I loved coaching him. We texted back and forth a little bit this week, he texted me on my birthday and it was good to hear from him. I'll be excited to see him. It will be really, really weird being on a different sideline from him. We had so many games and so many awesome moments together, so yeah, you won't find a bigger fan of him than me.

"And yeah, it's kind of strange having a guy we had last year on their team and then vice versa. That's kind of the new world. Yeah, I think the game will be settled on how both teams play on Saturday. I don't know that one way or another is going to have a huge impact. I mean, at some point you do what you do and you go out and play."